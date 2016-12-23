World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Newly Discovered Molecular ‘Glue’ May hold the Key to Strong Wooden Skyscrapers

Newly Discovered Molecular ‘Glue’ May hold the Key to Strong Wooden Skyscrapers

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Newly Discovered Molecular ‘Glue’ May hold the Key to Strong Wooden Skyscrapers
Save this picture!
Newly Discovered Molecular ‘Glue’ May hold the Key to Strong Wooden Skyscrapers, HAUT, a proposed 240-foot timber-framed tower to be built in Amsterdam. Image Courtesy of Team V Architectuur
HAUT, a proposed 240-foot timber-framed tower to be built in Amsterdam. Image Courtesy of Team V Architectuur

The key to engineering wood strong enough to support skyscrapers may lie in the interaction between molecules 10,000 times narrower than the width of a human hair.

A new study by researchers at the Universities of Warwick and Cambridge has solved a long-held mystery of how key polymers in plant cells bind to form strong, indigestible materials such as wood and straw. By recreating this ‘glue’ in a lab, engineers may be able to produce new wood-based materials that surpass current strength capabilities.

The discovery lies in the bond between the Earth’s two most common polymers, cellulose and xylan, both of which are found in the cell walls of wood. For some time, scientists have pondered how xylan, a long, winding polymer coated in ‘decorations’ of sugar and other molecules, could adhere to the thicker, rod-like cellulose molecules.

"We knew the answer must be elegant and simple," explained research lead Professor Paul Dupree from the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge. "And in fact, it was. What we found was that cellulose induces xylan to untwist itself and straighten out, allowing it to attach itself to the cellulose molecule. It then acts as a kind of 'glue' that can protect cellulose or bind the molecules together, making very strong structures."

The scientists believe this understand may have a dramatic effect on wood-related industries such as paper and biofuel production by greatly reducing the amount of energy required for their processes to occur, as well as allow for innovation that could create stronger engineered-wood materials.

With timber-framed skyscrapers already appearing around the world, these new materials could potentially solidify wood as the standard for tall building construction for years to come.

Learn more about the discovery, here.

News via Phys.org.  

Timelapse: The Construction of the World's Tallest Timber Tower

SOM's Timber Tower System Successfully Passes Strength Testing

The Compact Wooden City: A Life-Cycle Analysis of How Timber Could Help Combat Climate Change

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Newly Discovered Molecular ‘Glue’ May hold the Key to Strong Wooden Skyscrapers" 23 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802205/newly-discovered-molecular-glue-may-hold-the-key-to-strong-wooden-skyscrapers/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »