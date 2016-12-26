World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Translucent Wood and Light Installation Brightens Children’s Hospital in Australia

Translucent Wood and Light Installation Brightens Children’s Hospital in Australia

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Translucent Wood and Light Installation Brightens Children’s Hospital in Australia

For children especially, hospitals can be anxiety-inducing and overwhelming space. New media studio ENESS aims to change that experience with their installation LUMES, a light-emitting wood piece, the first of which is now on display at Cabrini Hospital in Malvern, Australia.

Courtesy of ENESS Courtesy of ENESS Courtesy of ENESS Courtesy of ENESS +15

LUMES is designed to engage patients in a positive, calming environment. The interactive material straddles the worlds of art and technology, coming to life as people walk past.  According to the designers, animals peek their heads out of grass that grows with movement, animated raindrops fall on passers-by, rockets launch and animated runners follow human movements—all in bright colors displayed on natural materials.

Save this picture!
Translucent Wood and Light Installation Brightens Children’s Hospital in Australia, Courtesy of ENESS
Courtesy of ENESS

“Our goal was to maximize the space with interactive experiences that children could intuitively use,” said Andrea Rindt, Nurse Director for Women and Children at Cabrini Hospital.

Next, ENESS hopes to expand LUMES, spreading its interactive whimsy to other programmatic spaces, such as hospitality and retail. By leveraging its specialties in lighting, software, interactive media, product design, sculpture, and architecture, ENESS intends to collaborate with interior designers to broaden LUMES’s material palette and integrate LUMES into new architectural concepts.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ENESS
Courtesy of ENESS

Learn more about LUMES, here.

News via ENESS.

Translucent Wood? Meet the New Material Developed by KTH

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Translucent Wood and Light Installation Brightens Children’s Hospital in Australia" 26 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802196/translucent-wood-and-light-installation-brightens-childrens-hospital-in-australia/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »