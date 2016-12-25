World
  3. BAD Architects to Design Mixed-Use Project in Lebanon

BAD Architects to Design Mixed-Use Project in Lebanon

BAD Architects to Design Mixed-Use Project in Lebanon
BAD Architects to Design Mixed-Use Project in Lebanon, Courtesy of BAD Architects
Courtesy of BAD Architects

BAD Architects, or Built by Associative Data, showcase their acclaimed data analysis with K1299, a new mixed-use project in Lebanon. The site was addressed through various different lenses: traffic noise, view perspectives, solar radiation, and market potential.

Courtesy of BAD Architects Courtesy of BAD Architects Courtesy of BAD Architects Courtesy of BAD Architects +13

Our design methodology focuses on the careful generation, processing, and analyzing of project specific data for the purpose of optimizing important design decisions, said the architects in a recent media release. 

Courtesy of BAD Architects
Courtesy of BAD Architects

To deal with traffic noise, the architects have proposed a "stepped volume strategy," which helps dampen the noise. In optimizing the terrain, the design allows for a garden connection which serves as a secondary entrance to the offices. Shading devices in addition to an open floor plan enhances the workspace for the building's inhabitants. Lastly, the layouts include terraces and stunning views, which will amplify the building presentation.

Courtesy of BAD Architects
Courtesy of BAD Architects
Courtesy of BAD Architects
Courtesy of BAD Architects

Cite: Natalina Lopez. "BAD Architects to Design Mixed-Use Project in Lebanon" 25 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802170/bad-architects-to-design-mixed-use-project-in-lebanon/>

