  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. MAPA
  6. 2015
  7. MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA

MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA

  • 09:00 - 29 December, 2016
MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA
MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade © Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade

  • Team

    Pablo Courreges, Diego Morera, Emiliano Lago, Mauricio Müller, Camilla Pereira

  • Construction

    CROSSLAM / CG Sistemas

  • Hydraulic Project

    Júlio César Troleis

  • Electrical Project

    Ari Martins Colares
    More SpecsLess Specs
© Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade
© Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade

From the architect. Living in Remote Landscapes

MINIMOD CATUÇABA is a primitive retreat with a contemporary reinterpretation, which more than an object aims to become an every-remote-landscape experience.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

MINIMOD presents an alternative to traditional construction: based on prefab plug&play logics, it incorporates the benefits that a newly-born industry has to offer. Quiet but not shy, its unique-in-Brazil CLT Wood-Technology combines industrialized products`efficiency and new technologies` sustainability with the sensitivity of the natural material par excellence. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

MINIMOD exploration started in 2009 and still goes on. It`s very first prototype was constructed in Porto Alegre and installed near a lake in the southern wild landscapes. Happily, since then, quite a lot of new places have been explored. Both projects here presented belong to a new MINIMOD generation which inquires the idyllic Fazenda Catuçaba.

Isometric
Isometric

This old Fazenda is located in the east of São Paulo Estate surrounded by a chain of coastal mountains. With undulating landscapes and dense vegetation, its captivating views invites to be explored. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Catuçaba`s MINIMODs move away from the old central house and seek the perfect terrain for being introduced. On top of a hill, on the edge of a small pond, near a stream or on the bottom of a valley; each adapts to its new landscapes to empower them.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Both MINIMOD Catuçaba have been built in a factory in an industrial town near São Paulo metropolis. They were transported separated by modules for over 150km, before being installed on site with the help of crane trucks. 

© Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade
© Fazenda Catuçaba | E. Rengade
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Geographically, this two MINIMOD Catuçaba first units are located in different places 1.000m away from each other. So they adopt different spatial configurations as a response for each situation.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The first one, is located in a strategic position on top of a hill, taking a cross disposition on plan. Thus, each space of the shelter looks at a different cardinal point permitting a circular experience of the surrounding nature: dawn, day, sunset and night.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The second one, it`s placed turning their backs to the road and opening itself to a small pond in the south of the fazenda, the retreat is hidden among the vegetation of the place. Using the same amount of modules that the cross, but organized in a linear way, it stays parallel to the hill slope which integrates through an expansion deck.

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA" 29 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802159/minimod-catucaba-mapa/>

