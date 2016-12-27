Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA

+12

Architects MAPA

Location Maldonado, Maldonado Department, Uruguay

Architects in Charge Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Rochelle Castro, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

Area 115.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Team Pablo Courreges, Mauricio Müller, Emiliano Lago, Diego Morera

Construction and Installation Nebimol

Transport Carrión

Interiors BoConcept

From the architect. Dwell in productive landscapes

Made to maximize new landscape experiences, Retreat in Finca Aguy was prefab-born in a factory near Montevideo and transported 200km to its final destination in Pueblo Edén on the edge of an olive field. Perfect combination of industry and landscape: new kinds of landscapes deserve new ways of dwelling.

Remote Landscapes

To build in far away territories from the surroundings in which we usually live is a great challenge. Remoteness not as a limit but as a possibility, as a value, as a generator of fields and conditions. Remote landscapes confronts us with the awareness of immenseness. It puts us in our role in reality.

Prefab

In landscapes of high natural value, it is fundamental to respect their original condition and so it is essential a reversibility condition. Prefabrication allows us to work with industrialized materials that enable high-precision processes. Thus amortizing the impact of construction on the ground, minimizing waste, staff in situ and displacement: a perfect combination of nature and industry.

Eppur si muove!

Houses do not move. They are made of heavy materials, put together with mortar, concrete must be used. These prejudices are hard to break, as the immobility of constructions.

On the other hand, Prefab Houses are produced in a controlled environment and carefully made. They are born in a factory and taken to its final destination. Houses do not move, however...