Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA

  • 05:00 - 27 December, 2016
Retreat in Finca Aguy / MAPA
  • Architects

    MAPA

  • Location

    Maldonado, Maldonado Department, Uruguay

  • Architects in Charge

    Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Rochelle Castro, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Team

    Pablo Courreges, Mauricio Müller, Emiliano Lago, Diego Morera

  • Construction and Installation

    Nebimol

  • Transport

    Carrión

  • Interiors

    BoConcept
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Dwell in productive landscapes

Made to maximize new landscape experiences, Retreat in Finca Aguy was prefab-born in a factory near Montevideo and transported 200km to its final destination in Pueblo Edén on the edge of an olive field. Perfect combination of industry and landscape: new kinds of landscapes deserve new ways of dwelling.

Remote Landscapes

To build in far away territories from the surroundings in which we usually live is a great challenge. Remoteness not as a limit but as a possibility, as a value, as a generator of fields and conditions. Remote landscapes confronts us with the awareness of immenseness. It puts us in our role in reality.

Prefab

In landscapes of high natural value, it is fundamental to respect their original condition and so it is essential a reversibility condition. Prefabrication allows us to work with industrialized materials that enable high-precision processes. Thus amortizing the impact of construction on the ground, minimizing waste, staff in situ and displacement: a perfect combination of nature and industry.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Eppur si muove!

Houses do not move. They are made of heavy materials, put together with mortar, concrete must be used. These prejudices are hard to break, as the immobility of constructions.

Section
Section
On the other hand, Prefab Houses are produced in a controlled environment and carefully made. They are born in a factory and taken to its final destination. Houses do not move, however...

