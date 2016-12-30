World
  LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

  • 11:00 - 30 December, 2016
LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos
LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    Obra Arquitetos

  • Location

    São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte

  • Area

    202.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Collaborator

    Diogo Cavallari

  • Construction

    Truzzi Engenharia

  • Structure

    Rodrigo Freitas engenharia

  • Landscape

    Obra arquitetos

  • Lightning Design

    Obra arquitetos

  • Model

    Gabriel Jablonsky
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. House built for a couple with the idea of ​​providing a contemplative and reflective space. This theme was addressed in two ways:

A more intimate, where the whole house is organized around a small patio and differences in levels. This internal patio allows a visual contact between the surroundings of the house, bringing the residents' life together. Nature, on this small scale, can be observed according to the variations of the seasons.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A curved glass was drawn so that the patio space had no segmentation at its edges and space could be seen through a lens.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The theme was also approached on the scale of the landscape. The land has a wide view of the Serra da Mantiqueira. Thus, starting from the most intimate dimension, traveling almost a spiral, one can climb up on the landscaped roof and observe the landscape amplitude.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The levels were chosen so that it could be observed over the house of the left lateral neighbor, increasing still the perception of the amplitude of the Mountain range.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In this way the house appropriates the surrounding landscape. The mantiqueira mountain is part of the garden of the house.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Gabriel Jablonsky. ImageMaquete
Gabriel Jablonsky. ImageMaquete
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

For these purposes, the house, the inventiveness of solutions and details allow a simplicity and objectivity of the project, privileging comfort and not the spectacle.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The furniture of the house was designed specifically for this project, through the study "MOBLE furniture architecture"

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Cite: "LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos" 30 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802153/lens-house-obra-arquitetos/>

