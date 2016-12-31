World
  Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA

Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA

  • 13:00 - 31 December, 2016
Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects

    MAPA

  • Location

    José Ignacio, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Rochelle Castro, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
From the architect. Dwell between the countryside and the beach

To inhabit the binomial countryside-beach entails dialogs between uses and customs intuitively disparate. Far enough away from the city but yet influenced by it, the new maritime ‘chacras’ combine opposites in coexistence: from the summer enjoyment to the winter gathering, from the sophistication of the beach meeting to the simplicity of country life. Conjugation of landscapes and practices: field and lagoon, beach and sea. 

© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
Remote Landscapes

To build in far away territories from the surroundings in which we usually live is a great challenge. Remoteness not as a limit but as a possibility, as a value, as a generator of fields and conditions. Remote landscapes confronts us with the awareness of immenseness. It puts us in our role in reality.

© Leonardo Finotti
Prefab

In landscapes of high natural value, it is fundamental to respect their original condition and so it is essential a reversibility condition. Prefabrication allows us to work with industrialized materials that enable high-precision processes. Thus amortizing the impact of construction on the ground, minimizing waste, staff in situ and displacement: a perfect combination of nature and industry.

© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Leonardo Finotti
Eppur si muove!

Houses do not move. They are made of heavy materials, put together with mortar, concrete must be used. These prejudices are hard to break, as the immobility of constructions.

On the other hand, Prefab Houses are produced in a controlled environment and carefully made. They are born in a factory and taken to its final destination. Houses do not move, however...

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
"Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA" 31 Dec 2016. ArchDaily.

