  House in Futago / Yabashi Architects & Associates

House in Futago / Yabashi Architects & Associates

  26 December, 2016
House in Futago / Yabashi Architects & Associates
House in Futago / Yabashi Architects & Associates, © Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

© Tetsuya Yashiro

© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

From the architect. It is a small house project. There are Japanese homes around the site with a certain density and there is a row of cherry blossoms on the side of the site. The client wanted to live while watching the cherry blossoms.But it isn't able to avoid a private problem to grant the request in this land near a road.So we proposed a simple answer.I made them reverse the construction of the floor.

© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

The stairs in this housing are characteristic. A void like a crevasse is separating inside and outside gently. The stairs where soft light on the north side falls play abstract beauty.

© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

The construction of the 2nd floor is simple. Each several offices which line up parallel to cherry blossoms. We answered a request of the client who would like to live while always feeling a cherry blossoms.The simple composition and the beautiful figure are derived consequently, and construction has been completed.

© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

We thought about a house like living with cherry blossoms while paying attention to the surrounding houses.

© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

The roof, material, proportion are designed to follow the surrounding context and participate in the city-scape.On the other hand, symmetrical façades are slightly away from the surrounding context. A design that combines autonomy and heteronomous awakens the surrounding poetic level.

