House in Futago / Yabashi Architects & Associates

From the architect. It is a small house project. There are Japanese homes around the site with a certain density and there is a row of cherry blossoms on the side of the site. The client wanted to live while watching the cherry blossoms.But it isn't able to avoid a private problem to grant the request in this land near a road.So we proposed a simple answer.I made them reverse the construction of the floor.

The stairs in this housing are characteristic. A void like a crevasse is separating inside and outside gently. The stairs where soft light on the north side falls play abstract beauty.

The construction of the 2nd floor is simple. Each several offices which line up parallel to cherry blossoms. We answered a request of the client who would like to live while always feeling a cherry blossoms.The simple composition and the beautiful figure are derived consequently, and construction has been completed.

We thought about a house like living with cherry blossoms while paying attention to the surrounding houses.

The roof, material, proportion are designed to follow the surrounding context and participate in the city-scape.On the other hand, symmetrical façades are slightly away from the surrounding context. A design that combines autonomy and heteronomous awakens the surrounding poetic level.