World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Municipal Building
  4. United States
  5. Roth Sheppard Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Dickinson Public Safety Center / Roth Sheppard Architects

Dickinson Public Safety Center / Roth Sheppard Architects

  • 17:00 - 26 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dickinson Public Safety Center / Roth Sheppard Architects
Save this picture!
Dickinson Public Safety Center / Roth Sheppard Architects, © James Flario
© James Flario

© James Flario © James Flario © James Flario © James Flario +16

  • Architects

    Roth Sheppard Architects

  • Location

    Dickinson, ND 58601, United States

  • Associate Architect

    Schutz Foss Architects

  • Architects in Charge

    Herb Roth, FAIA; Jeffrey Sheppard, AIA; Brian Berryhill, AIA; Tyler Joseph, AIA, LEED GA

  • Area

    42500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    James Flario
Save this picture!
© James Flario
© James Flario

From the architect. As you approach the Dickinson Public Safety Center from the south, a sweeping earthen-toned wall emerges from the gentle rolling hillside. The building is nestled in a wide-open landscape on the edge of a growing community. As daylight fades, the dark façade gives way to two luminous boxes, a symbol of the two departments housed within that serve to protect the citizens of Dickinson, North Dakota. 

Save this picture!
© James Flario
© James Flario

The concept for the Dickinson Public Safety Center was inspired by both the local Native American history and Dickinson’s nickname, ‘The Western Edge’. A conceptual ‘edge’ element evolved into a large, curved wall – a nod to the Mandan ‘on a slant’ villages that had been thoughtfully protected from nearby water by tall, rounded fences. The topography of the site and the undulating curves of the stream signified this connection, and the curve became central to the building’s design.  

Save this picture!
Sketch Plan
Sketch Plan
Save this picture!
Sketch Plan
Sketch Plan

In contrast to the opacity of the arced wall, glassy orthogonal elements convey the importance of the interior programmatic functions. The transparent apparatus bays penetrate through the corten-clad surface, allowing fire operations to be highly visible and showcased to onlookers. Further to the east, the wall opens up to reveal the glazed lobby area and create a dynamic public entry. The lobby is pulled back from the curved wall, inviting visitors to walk through the partition and be welcomed into the facility’s public component. At the entry to the west and the courtyard, sections of the curved wall are turned perpendicular to create dramatic openings for staff using secure portions of the facility. 

Save this picture!
© James Flario
© James Flario

This combined fire and police facility includes 42,501 SF of individual entity and shared-use space, including space available for public use. Dickinson Public Safety Center’s construction is unique in that it thoughtfully combines traditional construction with a pre-engineered metal building. The materials used for the building were chosen in order to accomplish the city’s desire for an ‘iconic’ building that fit the surrounding landscape and enhanced the local context. The weathered steel exterior was chosen for its gritty, yet beautiful, patina as it ages through the years. This public safety facility was designed to be both beautiful and efficient, and to serve the city of Dickinson far into the future. 

Save this picture!
© James Flario
© James Flario

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Municipal Building United States
Cite: "Dickinson Public Safety Center / Roth Sheppard Architects" 26 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802144/dickinson-public-safety-center-roth-sheppard-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »