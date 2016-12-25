Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura

+12

Architects Markus Tauber Architectura

Location 39042 Brixen, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

Other Participants Aste Weissteiner Zt GmbH

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Oskar Da Riz

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. A sculptural building in Bressanone / Italy is the new landmark in the Lido Park and is the home for the restaurant & bar Brix 0.1

The new restaurant Brix 0.1, located in the Lido Park in Bressanone / Italy, finally brings an improvement to the green area in the middle of the city.

Like a landmark the building fits inside the natural environment. A simple, but plastically shaped building opens consciously like a funnel to the pond and framed so visually beneficial the shore as well as 2 forward, protected trumpet trees.

This pavilion thus forms the backbone of the overall composition and becomes the new attraction in the park. The new restaurant BRIX 0.1 in the Lidopark is created in a spatial interplay with a pushed in cuboid space volume, in which the service facilities are accommodated.

The design is characterized by a sculptural building envelope which, like a canopy of roofs, protects the new restaurant area and widens through its wide glass façade visually towards the pond. The building deliberately moves closer to the shore of the pond. Under its cantilevered roof, a protected area is created, which is complemented by a spacious terrace overhanging the pond and thus visually links the restaurant with the water. The "canopy roof and wool " in interaction with the sail over the terrace creates a unique atmosphere in the park.

Spacious glazed windows allow views and views into the new restaurant and link the exterior and interior, making the visit to the park an experience. The skin of volume is formed by corten steel´s leaves that makes an elegant coating for the restaurant below.

Inside a front-cooking kitchen finds a dialogue with the tables of the clients showing the preparation of her prestigious food. In the night the construction becomes a lantern and the water, almost by magic, turns into a mirror for the structure.

Product Description. The Corten steel has been the material used for the cover following the concept-idea to integrate the surrounding nature with the pavillon. So corten steel sheets were cut in leaves´ shape like a leaves roof that it forms the skin of the construction.