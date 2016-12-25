World
  Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura

Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura

  20:00 - 25 December, 2016
Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura
Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura, © Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

  • Architects

    Markus Tauber Architectura

  • Location

    39042 Brixen, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Other Participants

    Aste Weissteiner Zt GmbH

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

From the architect. A sculptural building in Bressanone / Italy is the new landmark in the Lido Park and is the home for the restaurant & bar Brix 0.1

The new restaurant Brix 0.1, located in the Lido Park in Bressanone / Italy, finally brings an improvement to the green area in the middle of the city.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

Like a landmark the building fits inside the natural environment. A simple, but plastically shaped building opens consciously like a funnel to the pond and framed so visually beneficial the shore as well as 2 forward, protected trumpet trees. 
This pavilion thus forms the backbone of the overall composition and becomes the new attraction in the park. The new restaurant BRIX 0.1 in the Lidopark is created in a spatial interplay with a pushed in cuboid space volume, in which the service facilities are accommodated.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The design is characterized by a sculptural building envelope which, like a canopy of roofs, protects the new restaurant area and widens through its wide glass façade visually towards the pond. The building deliberately moves closer to the shore of the pond. Under its cantilevered roof, a protected area is created, which is complemented by a spacious terrace overhanging the pond and thus visually links the restaurant with the water. The "canopy roof and wool " in interaction with the sail over the terrace creates a unique atmosphere in the park.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

Spacious glazed windows allow views and views into the new restaurant and link the exterior and interior, making the visit to the park an experience. The skin of volume is formed by corten steel´s leaves that makes an elegant coating for the restaurant below. 

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

Inside a front-cooking kitchen finds a dialogue with the tables of the clients showing the preparation of her prestigious food. In the night the construction becomes a lantern and the water, almost by magic, turns into a mirror for the structure.

© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

Product Description. The Corten steel has been the material used for the cover following the concept-idea to integrate the surrounding nature with the pavillon. So corten steel sheets were cut in leaves´ shape like a leaves roof  that it forms the skin of the construction.

Cite: "Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Markus Tauber Architectura" 25 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802143/restaurant-brix-markus-tauber-architectura/>

