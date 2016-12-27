World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Paul de Ruiter Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Fluor / Paul de Ruiter Architects

Fluor / Paul de Ruiter Architects

  • 09:00 - 27 December, 2016
Fluor / Paul de Ruiter Architects
Fluor / Paul de Ruiter Architects, © Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

© Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman +21

  • Project Team

    Lionel Nascimento Gomes, Caro van Dijk, Marieke Sijm, Giorgio Carella

  • Building Management

    Dura Vermeer

  • Advisor Construction

    Corsmit Raadgevende Ingenieurs

  • Advisor Installations

    DWA

  • Advisor Building Physics

    DWA

  • Advisor Sustainability

    DWA

  • Advisor Construction Costs

    Dura Vermeer

  • Interior Architect

    D+Z architects and projectmanagers

  • Urban Design

    Rijnboutt

  • Landscape Design

    Lodewijk Baljon

  • Client

    Dura Vermeer
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Paul de Ruiter Architects designed a new building for the high-end engineering firm Fluor that completely reflects the company’s unique style of working. The aim was to create a space where everything revolves around collaboration, interaction and sharing knowledge. At the same time, there needed to be ample opportunity to work on sensitive projects in separately secured areas.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

A unique combination of security and interaction
The Fluor style of working is unique in the Netherlands. Small teams start working on assignments that ultimately develop into highly complex technical projects involving collaboration between dozens of employees. Our goal was to design a building in which the different project teams are connected while safeguarding the security of sensitive information. A combination of communal areas and separate departments, but above all an attractive building in which employees can be productive and feel comfortable.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Robust and airy
When entering, the spacious atrium immediately attracts attention. A large wooden staircase in the central hall creates a direct visual connection between the building and the people. The black steel floor gives the atrium a solid and robust feel and the glass roof ensures that everyone’s working day has a bright and pleasant start.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

We wanted every working area to have natural daylight. At the same time, our aim was to prevent the sun from overheating the building. In order to avoid the blinds being closed all day, we aimed to prevent direct bright daylight causing a nuisance for the staff. We therefore designed façades that filter the sunlight whilst directing daylight indoors. The result is various floors where hundreds of people can work together in an environment with natural daylight and a view.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Energy consumption halved
The smart innovations are what make this enormous building sustainable. Daylight reaches every room, reducing the need for artificial lighting. The building’s insulation is equally important. After all, the less energy you need for heating in the winter and cooling in the summer, the lower the consumption of energy.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

The heat we gain in the summer is stored in the ground for the winter. Equally, we store the winter cold for cooling in the summer. Combined with our climate platforms, this reduces energy consumption by half, a valuable investment in view of Fluor’s desire to occupy the building for decades. Finally, we installed a total of 2,250 m2 of PV panels to enable the building to provide for its own energy needs. The building has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent certificate.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Product Description. The black steel floor panels have been applied to give a very robust and solid character to the atrium of the Fluor office building. 

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Fluor / Paul de Ruiter Architects" 27 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802139/fluor-paul-de-ruiter-architects/>

