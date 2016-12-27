BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

+32

Architectural Design and Landscape Alejandro D'Acosta López

From the architect. BRUMA winery is located in the wine region of Baja California, in the Guadalupe Valley, the winery is part of a complete project which includes a hotel and villas.

It is a project completely integrated to the environment, in spite of its magnitude you can barely notice it from the road.

Most of the project is made from recycled wood and steel structure. It is covered with a landscape conformed of plants from the site.

It also has a water mirror that not only gives a great look but it also works as a natural heat insulator.