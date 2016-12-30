World
Doblado House / Isauro Huízar

  • 15:00 - 30 December, 2016
Doblado House / Isauro Huízar
Doblado House / Isauro Huízar, © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

  • Architects

    Isauro Huízar

  • Location

    Nuevo Leon, México

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Year Project

    2015

  • Photography

    1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos +38

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

Remodeling of existing building for housing project.

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

Doblado House is a project which originates from exploit a existing construction of approximately 75 m2 on ground level contained in an area about 260 m2. The architectural program express a housing for a couple and is distributed in service, kitchen and living room on ground floor; and at first level: it contains a studio, bedroom and bathroom. The existing construction is reinforced with a steel structure to load the new floor of the first level and a perimetral facade wall rises with a pedestrian access articulated to the house and another vehicle access on the opposite end. Finally the rest of the area is regenerated like lawn garden for outdoor activities.

Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01

The premise of the project aims to preserve an austere facade by the street, using apparent materials and avoiding refined finishes. The renovated and extended volume is intended as a dark monolith respecting the main existing ground level openings and generating enough more for the new level, seeking to avoid a concern in the composition of windows. In the interior is intended to use refined materials and finished as the wood and the plaster together with the use of clear and warm tones. This way an experience is described from exterior at the street with apparent and coarse materials up to a more sophisticated and cozy interior.

Sketch
Sketch

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
