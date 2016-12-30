World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Ireland
  5. McCullough Mulvin Architects
  6. 2016
  Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects

Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects

  • 13:00 - 30 December, 2016
Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects
Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects, © Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

© Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters +10

© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

The project - a Maritime  Research Facility located beside the Lower Harbour in Cork – involves a tall element housing research spaces and a lower tank hall containing testing facilities.  Conceived as a stone outcrop on the edge of the water, subject to the action of wind and sea, the plan form is driven by the size and relationship of the four testing tanks, used alternately still or agitated with paddle mechanisms and profiled floorplates to simulate wave action, coastal erosion, ocean floor modelling.  

Model
Model

A large volume, long span space is required to facilitate a slow balletic movement of heavy lifting gantry cranes, instrument bridges, access gangways, suspended camera equipment, people and forklifts  moving independently over each other and travelling along and across each tank – thus a series of 45m long trusses swing across the volume supporting a folded roof. Workshops cluster along the east side of the tank hall, indented for natural ventilation like gills of a fish or barnacles on a rock outcrop, while larger indents give access for deliveries (east) and people (west). Research spaces are stacked to the sea, open to light and views northwards.  Continuing the indented nature of this addition on the edge of the Harbour,  surfaces of the research tower are eroded deeply on north and east facades, analogous to the action of wind and water on driftwood, generating a series of indented planes on the elevation to the sea for windows and balconies. 

© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
Section
Section
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

The roof is geometrically resolved as a series of mathematically  generated planes triangulated into different slopes, reflecting the Z-shaped swing of the trusses over the tanks mapped onto the fixed points of the workshops.  Tension between the folded form above and the captured volumes beneath present an oscillating rhythm which intersects the serrated edges of the plan in a range of relationships.  

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
