  Green Apartment / Special Project Venediktov

Green Apartment / Special Project Venediktov

  02:00 - 8 January, 2017
Green Apartment / Special Project Venediktov
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko

Oleksii Venediktov a designer and architect from SPECIAL PROJECT VENEDIKTOV, has reorganized an apartment inside a high-rise residential building in a new home for a young family.

© Andrey Avdeenko

The apartment is situated on the 30th floor of one of the highest buildings in Kiev. It’s panoramic windows open a spectacular view of the city and the Dnieper River.

© Andrey Avdeenko

The construction of the building, specifically its concrete frame, suggested the need to divide the living space into separate functional zones. The opportunities presented by the existing plan of the premises, were also factored into the future optimal apartment plan.

The customers asked us to create an individual design, for unique living quarters. While discussing the project, we quickly found out how lucky we were to have similar tastes in design. We offered to use a rich color palette for this design concept; the colors of the interior should be highly compatible with the space, light, and shadows.

© Andrey Avdeenko

An illusion of a larger space, compared to the actual parameters of the area, is created through the sophisticated color palette. The colors of the interior vary depending on different shades of natural light, and are changed significantly in artificial lighting. That is why it was crucial to make the photographic survey of the site both at daytime and at night.

© Andrey Avdeenko

We favor minimalism and Scandinavian style, modern design objects, authentic materials, and original surfaces. In order to emphasize its texture, we decided to paint the concrete. We are confident that the future belongs to interiors, capable of triggering emotions.

© Andrey Avdeenko

The apartment contains an open space consisting of the living room and the kitchen separated by a glass wall which allows light to freely pass through. The entrance hall, that includes the guest bathroom, is part of the open space providing access to the panoramic view from the window right from the doorway.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrey Avdeenko

Perpendicular to the hall, there is a corridor leading to the private section, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Special premises accommodating a home office, a home cinema, and a bar, from inside which you can enjoy the beautiful view.

© Andrey Avdeenko

The “Green Apartment” keeps altering its looks throughout the day; the interior is different in the morning, the day, and the evening, changing the atmosphere of the apartment with it.

