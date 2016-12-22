World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ennead Architects Breaks Ground on Expansion of the United States' Oldest Museum

Ennead Architects Breaks Ground on Expansion of the United States' Oldest Museum

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ennead Architects Breaks Ground on Expansion of the United States' Oldest Museum
Save this picture!
Ennead Architects Breaks Ground on Expansion of the United States' Oldest Museum, Street Plaza View. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Street Plaza View. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

Ennead Architects has broken ground on the construction of an addition to the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem, Massachusetts, the country’s oldest continuously operating museum (since 1799).

The expansion project includes a new 40,000 square foot wing and 17,500 square feet of renovation to adjacent structures. Upon completion, total gallery space will be increased by 15% for a total of 100,000 square feet, making the Peabody Essex into one of the top 20 art museums in the country.

South Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Entrance. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects East Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Bridge. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects +6

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Entrance. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

"Designed to clarify and strengthen the Museum’s current programming, the new wing will enhance the older sections of the museum while providing new gallery spaces dedicated to the presentation of the museum’s extensive collection, creating a new, unified sequence throughout," says lead designer and Ennead partner Richard Olcott.

Save this picture!
South Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
South Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

The new wing will be located on the northwest corner of the museum complex, linking the East India Marine Hall to the east, the Asian Export Art Wing to the south, and a new 5,000 SF garden to the west. Behind the structure’s stone and glass facade, a three-story gallery space will connect to the existing museum through a double-height glass atrium, bringing natural light into the building.

Save this picture!
East Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
East Atrium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Save this picture!
Bridge. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Bridge. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

“This naturally lit, interior atrium brings the historic Salem street fabric into the museum while providing new space for circulation, respite and events,” explain the architects in a press release. 

The project is led by Richard Olcott along with management partner Molly McGowan. The new wing is scheduled to open to the public in 2019.

News via Ennead Architects.

Save this picture!
North Stair. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
North Stair. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Ennead Architects Breaks Ground on Expansion of the United States' Oldest Museum" 22 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802117/ennead-architects-breaks-ground-on-expansion-of-the-united-states-oldest-museum/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »