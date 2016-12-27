Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura

+19

Architects CiminiArchitettura

Location 66030 Frisa CH, Italy

Architect in Charge Remo Cimini

Area 145.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Sergio Camplone , Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

Manufacturers Loading...

Concept design Andrea Jasci Cimini

Consultant Antonio Damiani

Structure Alfredo Zulli, Vincenzo Santilli

Geologist Alessio Carulli

Concrete Structure E.C.F.

Wood structure and finish Edilegno Pellegrini

Technician Responsible Gianluca Buzzelli More Specs Less Specs

A highway to sheep and shepherds. The cattle tracks were routes that annually herds traveling to move from the sea to the mountains and go back.

The pavilion of transhumance is located close to the “tratturo del re” , a green path linking the Apulian plains to the mountains of Abruzzo in central Italy.

The project has the aim of enhancement of rural traditions and enhance the local tourist routes and products, mainly related to the olive oil and wine production.

Products that, for millennia, the locals have traded with the shepherds in transit, contaminating each other, even passing on culture, history and legends.

The functional program is very simple: a single flexible space equipped with ensuite facilities.

The project aims to symbolically interpret the path of sheep tracks opening and directing the large central room to the sea and to the opposite side towards the mountain. Conceptually a "space of passage" from which sight the landscape.

This dual opposite opening also allows natural ventilation in summer. The land on which stands the building, however, is in direct contact with a road. This is why the volume of the pavilion was deformed upward to avoid the views of the cars and focus instead on the beautiful surrounding countryside.

This changed morphology has also allowed us to create a small cavea and optimize coverage for the installation of photovoltaic panels and technical installations.

The structure of the building (apart from the reinforced concrete base) is made entirely of wood, as well as the outer covering of larch pretreated.

The pavilion of transhumance is a handmade object, local, looking for a new way to interact with the landscape and the territory.