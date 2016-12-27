World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Italy
  5. CiminiArchitettura
  6. 2015
  7. Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura

Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura

  • 11:00 - 27 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura
Save this picture!
Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura, © Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

© Sergio Camplone Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura © Sergio Camplone Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura +19

  • Architects

    CiminiArchitettura

  • Location

    66030 Frisa CH, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Remo Cimini

  • Area

    145.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Sergio Camplone, Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

  • Concept design

    Andrea Jasci Cimini

  • Consultant

    Antonio Damiani

  • Structure

    Alfredo Zulli, Vincenzo Santilli

  • Geologist

    Alessio Carulli

  • Concrete Structure

    E.C.F.

  • Wood structure and finish

    Edilegno Pellegrini

  • Technician Responsible

    Gianluca Buzzelli
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

A highway to sheep and shepherds. The cattle tracks were routes that annually herds traveling to move from the sea to the mountains and go back.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The pavilion of transhumance is located close to the “tratturo del re” , a green path linking the Apulian plains to the mountains of Abruzzo in central Italy.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

The project has the aim of enhancement of rural traditions and enhance the local tourist routes and products, mainly related to the olive oil and wine production.
Products that, for millennia, the locals have traded with the shepherds in transit, contaminating each other, even passing on culture, history and legends.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The functional program is very simple: a single flexible space equipped with ensuite facilities.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

The project aims to symbolically interpret the path of sheep tracks opening and directing the large central room to the sea and to the opposite side towards the mountain. Conceptually a "space of passage" from which sight the landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

This dual opposite opening also allows natural ventilation in summer. The land on which stands the building, however, is in direct contact with a road. This is why the volume of the pavilion was deformed upward to avoid the views of the cars and focus instead on the beautiful surrounding countryside.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

This changed morphology has also allowed us to create a small cavea and optimize coverage for the installation of photovoltaic panels and technical installations.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura

The structure of the building (apart from the reinforced concrete base) is made entirely of wood, as well as the outer covering of larch pretreated.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The pavilion of transhumance is a handmade object, local, looking for a new way to interact with the landscape and the territory.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Courtesy of CiminiArchitettura
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Pavillion Italy
Cite: "Padiglione della Transumanza / CiminiArchitettura" 27 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802116/padiglione-della-transumanza-ciminiarchitettura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »