16 CAD Files of Skylights and Light Tubes Available for Your Next Project

Save this picture! GGL single standard install into natural slate © Velux

In the spirit of supporting our readers’ design work, the company Velux has shared a series of .DWG files with us of their different roofing windows models. The files can be downloaded directly from this article and include great amounts of detail and information.

Check the files below, separated into 'Pitched Roofs', 'Flat Roofs' and 'Light Tube'.

Pitched Roofs

+ Pitched Roofs / Basic Installation

Save this picture! GGL single standard install into natural slate © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! GGL single standard install into low profiled tile © Velux

Download here

+ Pitched Roofs / Multiple Installations

Save this picture! GGL combi standard install into natural slate © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! GGL coupled standard install into plain tile © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! GGL combi standard install into profiled tile © Velux

Download here

Flat Roofs

+ Flat Roofs / CFP-CVP Extension

Save this picture! CVPCFP extension install into timber flat roof © Velux

Download here

+ Flat Roofs / CFP-CVP Standard

Save this picture! CVPCFP standard install into timber flat roof © Velux

Download here

Light Tube

These are designed to provide natural light in corridors, stairwells, bathrooms and closets, where installing a skylight isn’t possible.

+ Sun Tunnel / Residential Tunnel

Download here

Save this picture! TLF flexible sun tunnel into slate © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! TLR rigid sun tunnel into slate © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! TWF flexible sun tunnel into tile © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! TWR rigid sun tunnel into tile © Velux

Download here

+ Sun Tunnel / Industrial

Save this picture! TTK TTC Hard finished ceiling © Velux

Download here

Download here

Save this picture! TOC Open ceiling installation © Velux

Download here

Save this picture! TTK TTC Tile ceiling installation © Velux

Download here

