Bjarke Ingels: "The One Thing We All Share is Planet Earth"

“The good news is that if we have the power to radically transform our planet by accident, imagine what we can do if we are actually trying to do it. Once you’ve accepted that there is no way we can be here without having a very, very significant influence on our planet, you just have to take it as a positive.”

In this interview from the Louisiana Channel, Bjarke Ingels discusses the impact of humanity on the environment, and the role we must take in shaping our global future. Ingels describes cities as “very specific experiment[s]” on how to inhabit each unique part of the planet, and how creating architecture requires both a local approach and learning from the successes of other communities.

Via Louisiana Channel.