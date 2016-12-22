356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe has announced the 356 projects from 36 countries which have been nominated for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. Among the countries included, France and Spain are represented the most among the selected projects, with each country featuring 28 times. Meanwhile, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine appear in the prize for the first time, with Georgia offering a commendable 7 listed projects.
Among the building types included on the list, as in the 2015 Prize housing and cultural buildings dominated. However, the 2017 Prize sees an increase in the number of educational buildings and mixed use buildings compared to two years ago.
The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik, designed by the Danish architectural firm Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Islandic practice Batteríið and the artist Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap. The winner in 2015 was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga.
The list will be narrowed to a shortlist of 40 projects in late January, with the winner announced in April 2017. In addition to the main prize, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe is once again running a special mention award for emerging architects, with winners of this award receiving a €20,000 prize.
Read on for the full list of 356 selected projects.
TID Tower / 51N4E
Tirana, Albania
Marubi National Museum Of Photography / Casanova+Hernandez Architecten
Shkodra, Albania
Tiwag KWB Control Center / Bechter Zaffignani Architekten
Silz, Austria
Primary School Dorf / Feyferlik / Fritzer
Lauterach, Austria Lauterach
Pfauengarten Development / Pichler
Graz, Austria
Panzerhalle Salzburg / LP architektur ZT GmbH
Salzburg, Austria
Residential Care Home Erika Horn / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Graz, Austria
Herberge Refugee Home / STUDiO LOiS Barbara Poberschnigg Walch Elias
Innsbruck, Austria
House Moser / Madritsch Pfurtscheller
Neustift im Stubaital, Austria
KAMP Office Building / gerner°gern er plus architects
Theresienfeld, Austria
Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architekten
Salzburg, Austria
Residential building St. Gallenkirch / Dorner\Matt
St. Gallenkirch, Austria
Barn Loft / Georg Bechter Architektur+Design
Hittisau, Austria
Weingut Högl / Ludescher + Lutz, Architeken
Spitz an der Donau, Austria
Building. School of Arts and Architecture / studio3 - Institut für experimentelle Architektur
Innsbruck, Austria
Erste Campus Headquarters Building / Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT GmbH
Vienna, Austria
Revitalisation of the Biomedical / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Graz, Austria
NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance Brussels, Belgium / MSA / V+
Schaarbeek, Belgium
Structure and Gardens / BAUKUNST
Brussels, Belgium
House H / Broekx-Schiepers architecten
Belgium
Keramis - Ceramic Center / Association Coton_Devisscher_Lelion_Nottebaert_Vincentelli
La Louvière, Belgium
OFFICE 119: Villa Der Bau / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
Linkebeek, Belgium
M Garden pavilion / Vers.A
Renaix, Belgium
DC L-Berg / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
Ghent, Belgium
University Psychiatric Centre Gasthuisberg / Stéphane Beel Architecten bvba
Leuven, Belgium
Mons Memorial Museum (MMM) / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit
Mons, Belgium
TRAX: Redevelopment of a former train / BUUR | bureau voor urbanisme
Roeselare, Belgium
Zwin national park / Coussée & Goris Architects
Knokke-Heist, Belgium
Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST
Spa, Belgium
House CG / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
Pajottenland, Belgium
Hotel Pino Nature / Studio Zec
Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Cherry Orchard Residence / Events / bureau XII
Sofia, Bulgaria
Observation House / I / O a r c h i t e c t s
Sofia, Bulgaria
Varna Office Building / MMXX Architects
Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP
Rovinj, Croatia
Vacation Housee on Silba Island / AB Forum
Zadar, Croatia
Harbour Market Vodice / ARP d.o.o.
Vodice/ Croatia
Broken Landscape - Gordan Lederer Memorial / NFO Ltd. + Petar Barišić
Hrvatska Kostajnica, Croatia
Swimming pool complex Svetice / Plazma
Zagreb, Croatia
Museum of Apoxyomenos / Idis Turato and Saša Randić
Mali Lošinj, Croatia
Karlovac freshwater Aquarium and Museum of Rivers / 3LHD
Karlovac, Croatia
Vučedol culture museum / Radionica Arhitekture
Vukovar, Croatia
Apostle Peter and St. Helen the Martyr / Michail Georgiou
Paphos, Cyprus
New Limassol Port Passenger Terminal / Irwin Kritioti Architecture
Limassol, Cyprus
Women's Refuge and Crisis Centre for SPAVO / Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects
Nicosia, Cyprus
Listed Building No. 29 / Armeftis & Associates
Limassol, Cyprus
House A&B / Vardas Studio
Paphos, Cyprus
Urban Rehabilitation, Old Limassol Port / CHRYSANTHOS E. CHRYSANTHOU & ASSOCIATES
Limassol, Cyprus
Art School & Residence 1306 / Simpraxis
Akaki, Cyprus
Kavo Gkreko Visitor Centre / Marios Economides Maria Akkelidou Architects LLC
Ayia Napa,Cyprus
Maneschowitz homestead / a1architects
Manešovice, Czech Republic
The Steam-powered Brewery in Lobeč / RIOFRIO Architects s.r.o.
Lobeč u Mšena, Czech Republic
Sky Walk in Dolní Morava / Fránek Architects
Dolní Morava, Czech Republic
Punkva Caves Entrance Building / Architektonicka kancelar Burian - Krivinka
Blansko, Czech Republic
Refurbishment and extension of Vrbatova bouda Chalet in Krkonoše Mountain / IXA
Vítkovice v Krkonoších, Czech Republic
House in the Orchard / Sepka Architects
Prague, Czech Republic
Zen Houses - Studio and House / PETR STOLÍN ARCHITEKT s.r.o.
Liberec, Czech Republic
Archeopark Pavlov / architektonická kancelář Radko Květ
Pavlov, Czech Republic
Community Centre Máj / SLLA Architects
České Budějovice, Czech Republic
New pavilion of an elementary school / Projektil archtitekti s.r.o.
Líbeznice, Czech Republic
New multipurpose hall, Falkonergårdens / Falko Arkitekter Aps
Copenhagen, Denmark
Faaborg Harbour Bath / JDSA / Julien De Smedt Architects
Faaborg, Denmark
Park 'N' Play / JaJa Architects
Copenhagen, Denmark
Sonnesgade 11 / SLETH
Aarhus, Denmark
Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Ribe, Denmark
Dokk1 / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue
Aarhus, Denmark
Sundbyoster Hall II / Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark
Kalø Tower Visitor Access / MAP Architects
Aarhus, Denmark
Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Copenhagen, Denmark
Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
Skjern, Denmark
The circle bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson
Copenhagen, Denmark
Museum Center Blaavand / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Varde, Denmark
Ragnarock - The Museum for Pop, Rock / COBE + MVRDV
Roskilde, Denmark
Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse / JaJa Architects
Løkken, Denmark
Green Solution House / SLA
Bornholm, Denmark
South Harbour School / JJW Arkitekter
Copenhagen, Denmark
Pärnu Stadium building / Kamp Arhitektid OÜ
Pärnu, Estonia
St. Paul’as Church of Tartu / Kari Järvinen ja Merja Nieminen arkkitehdit
Tartu, Estonia
Konrad Apartments / Sport
Tartu, Estonia
Tallinn Creative Hub / KAVAKAVA
Tallinn, Estonia
Narva Joaoru Beach house / Arhitektuuribüroo JVR
Narva, Estonia
KODA / Kodasema
Tallinn, Estonia
Estonian National Museum / DGT. (DORELL.GHOTMEH.TANE / ARCHITECTS)
Tartu, Estonia
OP Financial Group headquarters / JKMM Architects
Helsinki, Finland
Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Espoo, Finland
Kangasala Arts Centre / Heikkinen-Komonen Architects Ltd
Kangasala, Finland
Summer House / Anttinen Oiva arkkitehdit Oy
Southern Finland, Finland
Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää Architects
Espoo, Finland
Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Jyväskylä, Finland
Periscope Tower / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Seinäjoki, Finland
Löyly Public Sauna / Avanto Architects Ltd
Helsinki, Finland
Kotisaarenkatu Housing / Playa Arkkitehdit Oy
Helsinki, Finland
Marseilles Docks / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl
Marseille, France
Elizabethan Theatre at Chateau / Studio Andrew Todd
Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Jean Moulin High School / Duncan Lewis
Revin, France
Pantin General stores refurbishment / Jung Architectures
Pantin, France
National Center for Circus Arts / NP2F
Châlons en Champagne, France
La Brigantine / Martinez Barat Lafore Architectes
Toulon, France
Belleville / SEPTEMBRE
Paris, France
Extension of a Winery / MICHELE&MIQUEL - Barcelona
Montpellier, France
On site Poissy Galore - Insects Museum / AWP office for territorial reconfiguration
Paris, France
Gare Saint-Roch Parking / Archikubik
Montpellier, France
Olivier Debré Contemporary Art Centre / AIRES MATEUS
Tours, Indre-et-Loire, France
The Paris Philharmonic Hall / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Paris, France
Concert hall for amplified and electronic music "La Belle Électrique" / Hérault Arnod Architectes
Grenoble, France
Montaigne Multimedia Library / bmc2 (Arnaud BICAL Laurent COURCIER)
Frontignan, France
Cité du Vin / X-TU
Bordeaux, France
Contemporary Glass Museum / W-ARCHITECTURES (VOINCHET & Architectes Associés)
Sars Poteries, France
Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes
Poigny-la-Forêt, France
Arthur Rimbaud Museum / Abinal &Ropars
Charleville-Mézières, France
Office Building for Isere County / PerraudinArchitecte
Voiron, France
Home for Dependent Elderly People and Nursing Home / Dominique Coulon et associés
Orbec, France
59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social / Lacaton & Vassal architectes
Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin, France
Music and Congress Center Strasbourg / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Strasbourg, France
Mémorial du camp de Rivesaltes / Rudy Ricciotti
Rivesaltes/Ribesaltes, France
Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)
Nice, France
Lycée Hotelier de Lille / Caruso St John Architects
Lille, France
City archives of Bordeaux / Robbrecht en Daem architecten
Bordeaux, France
Pompidou Metz Restaurant Extension / Studiolada Architects
Metz, France
ESMA, Animated Film School and and student residence in Nantes / BNR architectes (armand nouvet)
Nantes, France
Chateau Mukhrany Winery / Architects.ge
Mukhrani, Georgia
Archaeological Site Center / SEDUM.ARCHITECTS
Tbilisi, Georgia
Floating Piers For Water Skiing / David Giorgadze Architects
Kvareli, Georgia
Lazika Municipality / Architects of Invention
Lazika, Georgia
Mediatheque / Laboratory of Architects #3
Tbilisi, Georgia
Prosecutor's Office / Architects of Invention
Tbilisi, Georgia
Visitor Center for Architectural Miniatures / Laboratory of Architects #3
Shekvetili, Georgia
Refurbishment Dreischeibenhaus / HPP Hentrich-Petschnigg & Partner GmbH + Co. KG
Düsseldorf, Germany
Hildesheim Cathedral of Mary with museum and annex / Schilling Architekten
Hildesheim, Germany
St. Trinitatis Church / Schulz und Schulz
Leipzig, Germany
NS-Dokumentationszentrum / GEORG SCHEEL WETZEL Architekten
Munich, Germany
European Central Bank / COOP HIMMELB(L)AU Wolf D. Prix & Partner
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sparkasse Ulm / Lederer Ragnarsdóttir Oei
Ulm, Germany
Richard Wagner Museum / Staab Architekten
Bayreuth, Germany
ZOB Pforzheim (Central Bus Station of City of Pforzheim) / METARAUM Architekten BDA
Pforzheim, Germany
Residential Tower "Cinnamon" / BOLLES+WILSON
Hamburg, Germany
Fellows Pavilion - American Academy in Berlin / Barkow Leibinger
Berlin, Germany
Art Berlin Contemporary - 2015 Fair / Meyer-Grohbrügge
Berlin, Germany
European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers
Lübeck, Germany
Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten
Fergitz, Germany
St. Agnes / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon\
Berlin, Germany
Aufbau Haus 84 / Barkow Leibinger
Berlin, Germany
The Wehrhahn Line Project / netzwerkarchitekten GmbH
Düsseldorf, Germany
Sonnenhof, Co-operative Housing / J. MAYER H. Architects
Jena, Germany
Hansen, Mixed Use Building in Athens / AREA Architecture Research Athens
Athens, Greece
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Kallithea, Greece
Residence in Crete / Tense Architecture Network
Heraklion, Crete, Greece
Chios Mastic Museum / Kizis Studio - Architects & Designers
Chios, Greece
Syros House / Katerina Tsigarida Architects
Delphini, Syros Island, Greece
Veterinary Clinic in Aghia Paraskevi / AKKM & ASSOCIATES-ARCHITECTURE & URBAN DESIGN
Athens, Greece
”Monochord” house in Agria, Pelion Mountain / Zissis Kotionis Architects
Volos, Greece
Museum of the Art and Technology of / VASSILIS GANIATSAS & Collaborators
Piraeus, Greece
LM Village / Nampil-Iosif Morant
Mirsini Ileias, Greece
c_29 / optimist Optical Store / 314 Architecture Studio
Chalkis, Greece
Central European University / O'Donnell + Tuomey
Budapest, Hungary
Market of Neighbours / Avant-Garde Építész Stúdió Kft.
Budapest, Hungary
Prezi.com HQ / MINUSPLUS Generáltervezö Kft
Budapest, Hungary
Revitalization of the Castle district, Sopron / Hetedik Műterem Ltd.
Sopron, Hungary
Culturefactory / Mixa Stúdió
Ózd, Hungary
V house / Reload Architects
Ürom, Hungary
Szentkút Pilgrim Center / Lint Art and Architecture
Mátraverebély- Szentkút, Hungary
Lookout Tower in Galyatető, Hungary / NARTARCHITECTS
Galyatető, Hungary
Airport Terminal Extension in Keflavik / Andersen & Sigurdsson Arkitekter
Keflavik,Iceland
Holmsheidi Prison / Arkis Architects
Reykjavik, Iceland
Folding House / A2 Architects
Cork, Ireland
Roscommon Civic Offices / ABK Architects
Roscommon, Ireland
dlrLexicon Central Library and Cultural / Carr Cotter Naessens Architects
Dublin, Ireland
Waterford Fire Station / McCullough Mulvin Architects
Waterford, Ireland
Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond
Dublin, Ireland
Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA
Dublin, Ireland
St. Angela's College Cork / O'Donnell + Tuomey
Cork, Ireland
Hazel Lane Mews Houses / Dublin Design Studio
Dublin, Ireland
Brick House, Dalkey Avenue / de Blacam and Meagher Architects
Dublin, Ireland
Nursery in Guastalla / Mario Cucinella Architects
Guastalla, Italy
City of Sun / Labics
Rome, Italy
Opificio Golinelli - Citadel for Knowledge / Diverserighestudio
Bologna, Italy
Pizzolato Winery / MADE associati _ architettura e paesaggio
Treviso, Italy
ECO BAR_reuse of the former ticket office of the sports arena / Giuseppe Gurrieri Architetto
Ragusa, Italy
Green Arena / Treporti Stradivarie Architetti Associati
Cavallino, Italy
Polish Pavilion Expo 2015 Milano / 2pm
Milan, Italy
Casa Gianin / Alto Clinicaurbana
Zoldo, Italy
House of Memory / Baukuh
Milan, Italy
Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA
Venice, Italy
Wigglyhouse - single family home / ifdesign
Como, Italy
Alps Villa / Camillo Botticini Architect
Brescia, Italy
Reale Group New Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti
Torino, Italy
Vgramsci building / Giovanni Vaccarini architects
Giulianova, Italy
Protiro in Caltagirone / NOWA (NavarraOfficeWalkingArchitecture)
Caltagirone, Italy
Fondazione Prada / OMA
Milan, Italy
New BNL-BNP Paribas Real Estate / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl
Rome, Italy
Apartments “Kado Karim” / SZK un partneri
Jurmala, Latvia
House in Riga Old Town / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele
Riga, Latvia
Exupéry International School / 8 A.M.
Piņķi, Latvia
The Dune House / Archispektras
Pape, Latvia
Dzintari Concert Hall / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele
Jurmala, Latvia
GREAT AMBER - Concert Hall / Saka Volker Giencke & Company
Liepaja Region Saka Parish, Latvia
Latvian National Museum of Art / Processoffice
Riga, Latvia
A new office building with customer service areas for the ROAD AND TRAFFIC SAFETY DIRECTORATE (CSDD) / ARHIS ARHITEKTI
Riga, Latvia
Rasu Houses / Paleko Arch Studija
Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners
Kaunas, Lithuania
K. Dineika's wellness park / Vilnius Architecture Studio
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Quadrum Business City / Lund+Slaato Arkitekter
Vilnius, Lithuania
VGTU Science and Administration / A.S.A. SIGITAS KUNCEVIČIUS ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Vilnius, Lithuania
InTegra: Art and Synergy Houses / Vilnius Architecture Studio
Subartenai, Lithuania
Multi-functional Study and Science / G. Janulyte-Bernotiene studio
Kaunas, Lithuania
Apartment Building “Diamond”, Luxembourg - Dommeldange / METAFORM ARCHITECTS
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Ecology center “Haff Remich” / VALENTINY hvp architects
Remerschen, Luxembourg
1535° Creative Hub - A Building / carvalhoarchitects Sàrl
Differdange, Luxembourg
Centre Guillaume II / STEINMETZDEMEYER architects and urban planners
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
ONE ON ONE (office building) / MORENO architecture associés sàrl
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Antiroom II / Chiavi Goldoni
Valletta, Malta
Sentralen / Atelier Oslo/AWP
Oslo, Norway
AAlgaard Church / Link Arkitektur
Ålgård, Norway
Sognefjellshytta Mountain Lodge Extension / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as
Sognefjellet, Norway
Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL\
Herøy, Norway
M62 Offices and Kindergarten / LPO arkitekter AS
Oslo, Norway
Memorial and Learning Centre on Utøya / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter AS
Hole, Norway
Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA
Trondheim, Norway
Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter
Averøy, Norway
Three Houses for Hoskel / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL
Bærum, Norway
Sorenga Seawater Pool / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue
Oslo, Norway
House in Pareliusveien / Atelier Oslo/AWP
Oslo, Norway
Romsdal Folk Museum / Reiulf Ramstad Architects
Molde, Norway
Stormen Concert Hall and Library / DRDH Architects
Bodø, Norway
Museum of Fire in Żory / OVO Grąbczewscy Architekci
Zory, Poland
National Music Forum / Towarzystwo Projektowe S.C. (TePe)
Wroclaw, Poland
Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci
Warszawa, Poland
The European Center for Geological Education / WXCA SP. O.O.
Checiny, Poland
Sports and Leisure Centre UKIEL / Dżus GK Architekci
Olsztyn, Poland
Waste Thermal Treatment Plant in Cracow / PROCHEM S.A
Krakow, Poland
National Museum in Szczecin - Dialogue Centre Przelomy / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
Szczecin, Poland
Konieczny's Ark / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
Brenna, Poland
International Conference Centre / JEMS Architekci
Katowice, Poland
Jordanki Culture and Congress Centre, CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos
Torun, Poland
Abrantes Municipal Market / ARX Portugal Arquitectos
Abrantes, Portugal
Casas de Campo no Trebilhadouro / Andre Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto
Vale de Cambra, Portugal
Parque Escolar / Célia Gomes + Pedro Machado Costa (a.s* atelier de santos)
Oeiras, Portugal
Institut of Health Research and Investigation - I3S / Serôdio Furtado & Associados
Porto, Portugal
Public Library and Regional Archive of Angra do Heroísmo / Inês Lobo Arquitectos Lda
Angra do Heroísmo, Portugal
Camping in Abrantes / Atelier Rua
Abrantes, Portugal
Solar da Porta dos Figos / Belém Lima Arquitectos
Lamego, Portugal
House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos
Oeiras, Portugal
Museum Abade Pedrosa / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
Santo Tirso, Portugal
Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A
Lisbon, Portugal
Costa Nova Social and Cultural Centre / ARX Portugal Arquitectos
Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal
EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS
Lisbon, Portugal
Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
Chaves, Portugal
House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura
Brasov, Romania
Aaron Florian Apartment Building / ADN Birou de Arhitectura
Bucharest, Romania
House with a view - Recovering the memory of an old house / Attila KIM
Brasov, Romania
SIMBIO Kitchen & Bar / Soare & Yokina Associated Architects - SYAA
Bucharest, Romania
Take a(l)titude / Archaeus ltd.
Fagaras Mountain, Romania
Point Theatre / LAMA Arhitectura
Bucharest, Romania
Residential building in Bucharest, Demosthene 29 / Melon Design Studio
Bucharest, Romania
Rehabilitation of Fortress Square / Mare 9OPTIUNE
Baia, Romania
Multifunctional Building / DSBA
Bucharest, Romania
Refurbishment of the Blaj Cultural Palace / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office
Blaj, Romania
MATCHBOX Elementary School Sports Hall / Jovan Mitrović architect, CREATIVE DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT
Obrenovac, Serbia
House* L - School for Serbian Language and Culture + Hostel / re:a.c.t
Valjevo, Serbia
Residential Building in Mike Ilica Street / Studios Vogaart
Belgrade, Serbia
Divcibare Mountain Home / .exe studio
Divcibare, Serbia
Chapel of the Resurrection / Architekt Samuel Netocny
Poprad, Slovakia
Foot and Cycling Bridge / zerozero
Sulin, Slovakia
Residential complex Villinki / PMArchitekti
Bratislava, Slovakia
House in a House / Plural
Bernolakovo, Slovakia
House on Golo / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.
Golo, Slovenia
Brdo Housing Project F5, phase 2 / Multiplan arhitekti d.o.o.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Don Bosco Church in Maribor / Dans arhitekti
Máribor, Slovenia
Structures in the Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve / Ravnikar Potokar
Koper, Slovenia
Slovenska Street Renovation / Scapelab
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Alpine Shelter on Skuta Mountain / OFIS Arhitekti
Skuta, Slovenia
Plecnik House / Arrea
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment Building Prule / Bevk Perovic arhitekti
Ljubljana, Slovenia
NZS Headquarters and VIP Lounge / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.
Kranj, Slovenia
Mothers' Home / Jereb in Budja arhitekti
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Extension to Sant Jordi Public School / GATPA
Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain
Metro Station Alcázar Genil / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas
Granada, Spain
Free Institution for Education, Francisco Giner de los Ríos Foundation / Amid Cero9
Madrid, Spain
Psychological Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectes
Vic, Spain
Consolidation of the Castle of Matrera Keep Tower / Carlos Quevedo Rojas (Carquero Arquitectura)
Villamartin, Spain
110 ROOMS. Collective Housing at Provença Street / Maio
Barcelona, Spain
CID Centre / NGNP Arquitectos
Calamonte, Spain
Musikene, Music Centre of the Basque Country / GAZ arkitektoak
Donosti, Spain
Casa #20 / RUE Space
Cintruenigo, Spain
317 Social Housing Units in Loma del Colmenar / SV60 Cordón & Liñán arquitectos
Ceuta, Spain
R&D+i Headquarters for Local Sustainability in Badajoz / Daniel Jiménez + Jaime Olivera _Arquitectos
Badajoz, Spain
Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos
Madrid, Spain
Extension of the Fine Arts Museum of Asturias / Mangado y Asociados
Oviedo, Spain
Public Market in Sant Adrià de Besòs / manrique planas arquitectes slp
Barcelona, Spain
Lugo Auditorium / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos
Lugo, Spain
Sala Beckett Theatre and International Drama Centre / Flores & Prats
Barcelona, Spain
National Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago / Manuel Gallego
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
House 104 / HARQUITECTES
Granollers, Spain
Ressò / RESSÒ - ETSAV - UPC
Rubí / Spain
COMMUNITY ARCHITECTS. Office of Citizen Assistance at the Raval in Barcelona / ETSAB-UPC (Esclla Tècnica Superior d'Arquitectura de Barcelona - Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya)
Barcelona, Spain
Recovery of the Irrigation System at the Thermal Orchards / CICLICA [space, community & ecology]
Caldes de Montbui, Spain
New access to the historical centre of Gironella / Carles Enrich architecture + urbanism
Gironella, Spain
Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil
Barcelona, Spain
Federico García Lorca Centre / MX-SI architectural studio
Granada, Spain
Encants School / AMB (Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona)
Barcelona, Spain
Fire Prevention Park - Firemen space / Roldán+Berengué, arqts.
Barcelona, Spain
Architecture School of Granada Sciences of UGR University, Granada / Victor Lopez Cotelo
Granada, Spain
Learning Center at the Campus of Health / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Granada, Spain
New Helsingkrona Student Nation / Fojab
Lund, Sweden
Malmö Live / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Malmö, Sweden
Katscha Appartments / a+d reppen wartiainen
Norrköping, Sweden
The Auditorium Public Park / Tyréns AB
Norrköping, Sweden
Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom
Stockholm, Sweden
KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Stockholm, Sweden
KAPKAR/SF-P7S / Studio Frank Havermans
Heeswijk, The Netherlands
De Halls Amsterdam / Architectenbureau J. van Stigt bv
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Integrated Coastal Defense & Underground Parking Garage Katwijk, the Netherlands / Royal HaskoningDHV
Katwijk aan zee, The Netherlands
Tennisclub IJburg / MVRDV
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Cheese Dairy / Bastiaan Jongerius Architecten
Westbeemster, The Netherlands
KWR Watercycle Research Institute / Architectenbureau Cepezed b.v.
Nieuwegein, The Netherlands
A Home away from Home / COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seeker of the Netherlands)
The Hague, The Netherlands
Nieuw Bergen / Monadnock
Boxtel, Brabant and Noord, The Netherlands
Timmerhuis / O.M.A.
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Supreme Court of the Netherlands / KAAN Architecten
The Hague, The Netherlands
Luchtsingel / ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Museum Fort Vechten / Anne Holtrop
Bunnik, The Netherlands
Public transport terminal building / Koen van Velsen architects
Breda, The Netherlands
Protel Office Building / HS Architects
Istanbul, Turkey
Diyarbakir Yenisehir Municipality Building / Uygur Architects
Diyarbakır, Turkey
A. Nuri Çolakoğlu Anatolian Technical / Norm Architects
Kocaeli, Turkey
Sky Garden / SO? Architecture and Ideas
Istanbul, Turkey
TAC-SEV New Campus / Erginoglu & Calislar Architects
Mersin, Turkey
T-House / Teke Architects
Izmir, Turkey
Abdullah Gül University Sümer Campus / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture + Ofis MPU
Kayseri, Turkey
The Architecture Faculty, Mardin / Mardin Artuklu University Faculty of Architecture
Mardin, Turkey
Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin
Bademli, Dikili and Izmir, Turkey
Kılıç Ali Pasha Hamam / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture
Istanbul / Turkey
Abdullah Gül Presidential Museum and Library / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
Kayseri, Turkey
Robert College Murat Karamancı Student Center /l Alatas Architecture and Consulting
Istanbul, Turkey
Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects\
Istanbul, Turkey
The Space of Synagogues / Franz Reschke Landschaftsarchitektur
Lviv, Ukraine
University of Greenwich / heneghan peng architects
London, United Kingdom
Drawing Studio / Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau Ltd
Poole, United Kingdom
Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects
London, United Kingdom
Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects
London, United Kingdom
Leadenhall Building / Graham Stirk, Senior Partner, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
London, United Kingdom
Weston Library, University of Oxford / Wilkinson Eyre Architects
Oxford, United Kingdom
Outhouse / LOYN + CO ARCHITECTS
Brockweir, United Kingdom
Sir John Soane's Museum Opening Up / Julian Harrap Architects LLP
London, United Kingdom
The Whitworth / MUMA
Manchester, United Kingdom
Stanbrook Abbey / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Wass, United Kingdom
House of Trace / Tsuruta Architects
London, United Kingdom
Investcorp Building / Zaha Hadid Architects
Oxford, United Kingdom
Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects
London, United Kingdom
York City Art Gallery / Simpson & Brown with Ushida Findlay
York, United Kingdom
Pensthorpe Play Barn / Adam Khan Architects
Fakenham, United Kingdom
Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE
Liverpool, United Kingdom
A House for Essex / FAT
Essex, United Kingdom
Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects
London, United Kingdom
The Fishing Hut / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Hampshire, United Kingdom