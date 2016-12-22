356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe has announced the 356 projects from 36 countries which have been nominated for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. Among the countries included, France and Spain are represented the most among the selected projects, with each country featuring 28 times. Meanwhile, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine appear in the prize for the first time, with Georgia offering a commendable 7 listed projects.

Among the building types included on the list, as in the 2015 Prize housing and cultural buildings dominated. However, the 2017 Prize sees an increase in the number of educational buildings and mixed use buildings compared to two years ago.

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik, designed by the Danish architectural firm Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Islandic practice Batteríið and the artist Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap. The winner in 2015 was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga.

The list will be narrowed to a shortlist of 40 projects in late January, with the winner announced in April 2017. In addition to the main prize, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe is once again running a special mention award for emerging architects, with winners of this award receiving a €20,000 prize.

Read on for the full list of 356 selected projects.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fundació Mies van der Rohe

TID Tower / 51N4E

Tirana, Albania

Marubi National Museum Of Photography / Casanova+Hernandez Architecten

Shkodra, Albania

Tiwag KWB Control Center / Bechter Zaffignani Architekten

Silz, Austria

Primary School Dorf / Feyferlik / Fritzer

Lauterach, Austria Lauterach

Pfauengarten Development / Pichler

Graz, Austria

Panzerhalle Salzburg / LP architektur ZT GmbH

Salzburg, Austria

Residential Care Home Erika Horn / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Graz, Austria

Herberge Refugee Home / STUDiO LOiS Barbara Poberschnigg Walch Elias

Innsbruck, Austria

House Moser / Madritsch Pfurtscheller

Neustift im Stubaital, Austria

KAMP Office Building / gerner°gern er plus architects

Theresienfeld, Austria

Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architekten

Salzburg, Austria

Residential building St. Gallenkirch / Dorner\Matt

St. Gallenkirch, Austria

Barn Loft / Georg Bechter Architektur+Design

Hittisau, Austria

Weingut Högl / Ludescher + Lutz, Architeken

Spitz an der Donau, Austria

Building. School of Arts and Architecture / studio3 - Institut für experimentelle Architektur

Innsbruck, Austria

Erste Campus Headquarters Building / Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT GmbH

Vienna, Austria

Revitalisation of the Biomedical / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

Graz, Austria

NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance Brussels, Belgium / MSA / V+

Schaarbeek, Belgium

Structure and Gardens / BAUKUNST

Brussels, Belgium

House H / Broekx-Schiepers architecten

Belgium

Keramis - Ceramic Center / Association Coton_Devisscher_Lelion_Nottebaert_Vincentelli

La Louvière, Belgium

OFFICE 119: Villa Der Bau / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

Linkebeek, Belgium

M Garden pavilion / Vers.A

Renaix, Belgium

DC L-Berg / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu

Ghent, Belgium

University Psychiatric Centre Gasthuisberg / Stéphane Beel Architecten bvba

Leuven, Belgium

Mons Memorial Museum (MMM) / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit

Mons, Belgium

TRAX: Redevelopment of a former train / BUUR | bureau voor urbanisme

Roeselare, Belgium

Zwin national park / Coussée & Goris Architects

Knokke-Heist, Belgium

Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST

Spa, Belgium

House CG / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu

Pajottenland, Belgium

Hotel Pino Nature / Studio Zec

Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Cherry Orchard Residence / Events / bureau XII

Sofia, Bulgaria

Observation House / I / O a r c h i t e c t s

Sofia, Bulgaria

Varna Office Building / MMXX Architects

Varna, Bulgaria

Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP

Rovinj, Croatia

Vacation Housee on Silba Island / AB Forum

Zadar, Croatia

Harbour Market Vodice / ARP d.o.o.

Vodice/ Croatia

Broken Landscape - Gordan Lederer Memorial / NFO Ltd. + Petar Barišić

Hrvatska Kostajnica, Croatia

Swimming pool complex Svetice / Plazma

Zagreb, Croatia

Museum of Apoxyomenos / Idis Turato and Saša Randić

Mali Lošinj, Croatia

Karlovac freshwater Aquarium and Museum of Rivers / 3LHD

Karlovac, Croatia

Vučedol culture museum / Radionica Arhitekture

Vukovar, Croatia

Apostle Peter and St. Helen the Martyr / Michail Georgiou

Paphos, Cyprus

New Limassol Port Passenger Terminal / Irwin Kritioti Architecture

Limassol, Cyprus

Women's Refuge and Crisis Centre for SPAVO / Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects

Nicosia, Cyprus

Listed Building No. 29 / Armeftis & Associates

Limassol, Cyprus

House A&B / Vardas Studio

Paphos, Cyprus

Urban Rehabilitation, Old Limassol Port / CHRYSANTHOS E. CHRYSANTHOU & ASSOCIATES

Limassol, Cyprus

Art School & Residence 1306 / Simpraxis

Akaki, Cyprus

Kavo Gkreko Visitor Centre / Marios Economides Maria Akkelidou Architects LLC

Ayia Napa,Cyprus

Maneschowitz homestead / a1architects

Manešovice, Czech Republic

The Steam-powered Brewery in Lobeč / RIOFRIO Architects s.r.o.

Lobeč u Mšena, Czech Republic

Sky Walk in Dolní Morava / Fránek Architects

Dolní Morava, Czech Republic

Punkva Caves Entrance Building / Architektonicka kancelar Burian - Krivinka

Blansko, Czech Republic

Refurbishment and extension of Vrbatova bouda Chalet in Krkonoše Mountain / IXA

Vítkovice v Krkonoších, Czech Republic

House in the Orchard / Sepka Architects

Prague, Czech Republic

Zen Houses - Studio and House / PETR STOLÍN ARCHITEKT s.r.o.

Liberec, Czech Republic

Archeopark Pavlov / architektonická kancelář Radko Květ

Pavlov, Czech Republic

Community Centre Máj / SLLA Architects

České Budějovice, Czech Republic

New pavilion of an elementary school / Projektil archtitekti s.r.o.

Líbeznice, Czech Republic

New multipurpose hall, Falkonergårdens / Falko Arkitekter Aps

Copenhagen, Denmark

Faaborg Harbour Bath / JDSA / Julien De Smedt Architects

Faaborg, Denmark

Park 'N' Play / JaJa Architects

Copenhagen, Denmark

Sonnesgade 11 / SLETH

Aarhus, Denmark

Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Ribe, Denmark

Dokk1 / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue

Aarhus, Denmark

Sundbyoster Hall II / Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark

Kalø Tower Visitor Access / MAP Architects

Aarhus, Denmark

Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Copenhagen, Denmark

Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

Skjern, Denmark

The circle bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

Copenhagen, Denmark

Museum Center Blaavand / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Varde, Denmark

Ragnarock - The Museum for Pop, Rock / COBE + MVRDV

Roskilde, Denmark

Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse / JaJa Architects

Løkken, Denmark

Green Solution House / SLA

Bornholm, Denmark

South Harbour School / JJW Arkitekter

Copenhagen, Denmark

Pärnu Stadium building / Kamp Arhitektid OÜ

Pärnu, Estonia

St. Paul’as Church of Tartu / Kari Järvinen ja Merja Nieminen arkkitehdit

Tartu, Estonia

Konrad Apartments / Sport

Tartu, Estonia

Tallinn Creative Hub / KAVAKAVA

Tallinn, Estonia

Narva Joaoru Beach house / Arhitektuuribüroo JVR

Narva, Estonia

KODA / Kodasema

Tallinn, Estonia

Estonian National Museum / DGT. (DORELL.GHOTMEH.TANE / ARCHITECTS)

Tartu, Estonia

OP Financial Group headquarters / JKMM Architects

Helsinki, Finland

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Espoo, Finland

Kangasala Arts Centre / Heikkinen-Komonen Architects Ltd

Kangasala, Finland

Summer House / Anttinen Oiva arkkitehdit Oy

Southern Finland, Finland

Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää Architects

Espoo, Finland

Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Jyväskylä, Finland

Periscope Tower / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Seinäjoki, Finland

Löyly Public Sauna / Avanto Architects Ltd

Helsinki, Finland

Kotisaarenkatu Housing / Playa Arkkitehdit Oy

Helsinki, Finland

Marseilles Docks / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl

Marseille, France

Elizabethan Theatre at Chateau / Studio Andrew Todd

Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Jean Moulin High School / Duncan Lewis

Revin, France

Pantin General stores refurbishment / Jung Architectures

Pantin, France

National Center for Circus Arts / NP2F

Châlons en Champagne, France

La Brigantine / Martinez Barat Lafore Architectes

Toulon, France

Belleville / SEPTEMBRE

Paris, France

Extension of a Winery / MICHELE&MIQUEL - Barcelona

Montpellier, France

On site Poissy Galore - Insects Museum / AWP office for territorial reconfiguration

Paris, France

Gare Saint-Roch Parking / Archikubik

Montpellier, France

Olivier Debré Contemporary Art Centre / AIRES MATEUS

Tours, Indre-et-Loire, France

The Paris Philharmonic Hall / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Paris, France

Concert hall for amplified and electronic music "La Belle Électrique" / Hérault Arnod Architectes

Grenoble, France

Montaigne Multimedia Library / bmc2 (Arnaud BICAL Laurent COURCIER)

Frontignan, France

Cité du Vin / X-TU

Bordeaux, France

Contemporary Glass Museum / W-ARCHITECTURES (VOINCHET & Architectes Associés)

Sars Poteries, France

Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes

Poigny-la-Forêt, France

Arthur Rimbaud Museum / Abinal &Ropars

Charleville-Mézières, France

Office Building for Isere County / PerraudinArchitecte

Voiron, France

Home for Dependent Elderly People and Nursing Home / Dominique Coulon et associés

Orbec, France

59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social / Lacaton & Vassal architectes

Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin, France

Music and Congress Center Strasbourg / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Strasbourg, France

Mémorial du camp de Rivesaltes / Rudy Ricciotti

Rivesaltes/Ribesaltes, France

Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)

Nice, France

Lycée Hotelier de Lille / Caruso St John Architects

Lille, France

City archives of Bordeaux / Robbrecht en Daem architecten

Bordeaux, France

Pompidou Metz Restaurant Extension / Studiolada Architects

Metz, France

ESMA, Animated Film School and and student residence in Nantes / BNR architectes (armand nouvet)

Nantes, France

Chateau Mukhrany Winery / Architects.ge

Mukhrani, Georgia

Archaeological Site Center / SEDUM.ARCHITECTS

Tbilisi, Georgia

Floating Piers For Water Skiing / David Giorgadze Architects

Kvareli, Georgia

Lazika Municipality / Architects of Invention

Lazika, Georgia

Mediatheque / Laboratory of Architects #3

Tbilisi, Georgia

Prosecutor's Office / Architects of Invention

Tbilisi, Georgia

Visitor Center for Architectural Miniatures / Laboratory of Architects #3

Shekvetili, Georgia

Refurbishment Dreischeibenhaus / HPP Hentrich-Petschnigg & Partner GmbH + Co. KG

Düsseldorf, Germany

Hildesheim Cathedral of Mary with museum and annex / Schilling Architekten

Hildesheim, Germany

St. Trinitatis Church / Schulz und Schulz

Leipzig, Germany

NS-Dokumentationszentrum / GEORG SCHEEL WETZEL Architekten

Munich, Germany

European Central Bank / COOP HIMMELB(L)AU Wolf D. Prix & Partner

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Sparkasse Ulm / Lederer Ragnarsdóttir Oei

Ulm, Germany

Richard Wagner Museum / Staab Architekten

Bayreuth, Germany

ZOB Pforzheim (Central Bus Station of City of Pforzheim) / METARAUM Architekten BDA

Pforzheim, Germany

Residential Tower "Cinnamon" / BOLLES+WILSON

Hamburg, Germany

Fellows Pavilion - American Academy in Berlin / Barkow Leibinger

Berlin, Germany

Art Berlin Contemporary - 2015 Fair / Meyer-Grohbrügge

Berlin, Germany

European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers

Lübeck, Germany

Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten

Fergitz, Germany

St. Agnes / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon\

Berlin, Germany

Aufbau Haus 84 / Barkow Leibinger

Berlin, Germany

The Wehrhahn Line Project / netzwerkarchitekten GmbH

Düsseldorf, Germany

Sonnenhof, Co-operative Housing / J. MAYER H. Architects

Jena, Germany

Hansen, Mixed Use Building in Athens / AREA Architecture Research Athens

Athens, Greece

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Kallithea, Greece

Residence in Crete / Tense Architecture Network

Heraklion, Crete, Greece

Chios Mastic Museum / Kizis Studio - Architects & Designers

Chios, Greece

Syros House / Katerina Tsigarida Architects

Delphini, Syros Island, Greece

Veterinary Clinic in Aghia Paraskevi / AKKM & ASSOCIATES-ARCHITECTURE & URBAN DESIGN

Athens, Greece

”Monochord” house in Agria, Pelion Mountain / Zissis Kotionis Architects

Volos, Greece

Museum of the Art and Technology of / VASSILIS GANIATSAS & Collaborators

Piraeus, Greece

LM Village / Nampil-Iosif Morant

Mirsini Ileias, Greece

c_29 / optimist Optical Store / 314 Architecture Studio

Chalkis, Greece

Central European University / O'Donnell + Tuomey

Budapest, Hungary

Market of Neighbours / Avant-Garde Építész Stúdió Kft.

Budapest, Hungary

Prezi.com HQ / MINUSPLUS Generáltervezö Kft

Budapest, Hungary

Revitalization of the Castle district, Sopron / Hetedik Műterem Ltd.

Sopron, Hungary

Culturefactory / Mixa Stúdió

Ózd, Hungary

V house / Reload Architects

Ürom, Hungary

Szentkút Pilgrim Center / Lint Art and Architecture

Mátraverebély- Szentkút, Hungary

Lookout Tower in Galyatető, Hungary / NARTARCHITECTS

Galyatető, Hungary

Airport Terminal Extension in Keflavik / Andersen & Sigurdsson Arkitekter

Keflavik,Iceland

Holmsheidi Prison / Arkis Architects

Reykjavik, Iceland

Folding House / A2 Architects

Cork, Ireland

Roscommon Civic Offices / ABK Architects

Roscommon, Ireland

dlrLexicon Central Library and Cultural / Carr Cotter Naessens Architects

Dublin, Ireland

Waterford Fire Station / McCullough Mulvin Architects

Waterford, Ireland

Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond

Dublin, Ireland

Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA

Dublin, Ireland

St. Angela's College Cork / O'Donnell + Tuomey

Cork, Ireland

Hazel Lane Mews Houses / Dublin Design Studio

Dublin, Ireland

Brick House, Dalkey Avenue / de Blacam and Meagher Architects

Dublin, Ireland

Nursery in Guastalla / Mario Cucinella Architects

Guastalla, Italy

City of Sun / Labics

Rome, Italy

Opificio Golinelli - Citadel for Knowledge / Diverserighestudio

Bologna, Italy

Pizzolato Winery / MADE associati _ architettura e paesaggio

Treviso, Italy

ECO BAR_reuse of the former ticket office of the sports arena / Giuseppe Gurrieri Architetto

Ragusa, Italy

Green Arena / Treporti Stradivarie Architetti Associati

Cavallino, Italy

Polish Pavilion Expo 2015 Milano / 2pm

Milan, Italy

Casa Gianin / Alto Clinicaurbana

Zoldo, Italy

House of Memory / Baukuh

Milan, Italy

Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA

Venice, Italy

Wigglyhouse - single family home / ifdesign

Como, Italy

Alps Villa / Camillo Botticini Architect

Brescia, Italy

Reale Group New Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti

Torino, Italy

Vgramsci building / Giovanni Vaccarini architects

Giulianova, Italy

Protiro in Caltagirone / NOWA (NavarraOfficeWalkingArchitecture)

Caltagirone, Italy

Fondazione Prada / OMA

Milan, Italy

New BNL-BNP Paribas Real Estate / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl

Rome, Italy

Apartments “Kado Karim” / SZK un partneri

Jurmala, Latvia

House in Riga Old Town / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele

Riga, Latvia

Exupéry International School / 8 A.M.

Piņķi, Latvia

The Dune House / Archispektras

Pape, Latvia

Dzintari Concert Hall / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele

Jurmala, Latvia

GREAT AMBER - Concert Hall / Saka Volker Giencke & Company

Liepaja Region Saka Parish, Latvia

Latvian National Museum of Art / Processoffice

Riga, Latvia

A new office building with customer service areas for the ROAD AND TRAFFIC SAFETY DIRECTORATE (CSDD) / ARHIS ARHITEKTI

Riga, Latvia

Rasu Houses / Paleko Arch Studija

Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuanian University of Health Sciences / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners

Kaunas, Lithuania

K. Dineika's wellness park / Vilnius Architecture Studio

Druskininkai, Lithuania

Quadrum Business City / Lund+Slaato Arkitekter

Vilnius, Lithuania

VGTU Science and Administration / A.S.A. SIGITAS KUNCEVIČIUS ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Vilnius, Lithuania

InTegra: Art and Synergy Houses / Vilnius Architecture Studio

Subartenai, Lithuania

Multi-functional Study and Science / G. Janulyte-Bernotiene studio

Kaunas, Lithuania

Apartment Building “Diamond”, Luxembourg - Dommeldange / METAFORM ARCHITECTS

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Ecology center “Haff Remich” / VALENTINY hvp architects

Remerschen, Luxembourg

1535° Creative Hub - A Building / carvalhoarchitects Sàrl

Differdange, Luxembourg

Centre Guillaume II / STEINMETZDEMEYER architects and urban planners

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

ONE ON ONE (office building) / MORENO architecture associés sàrl

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Antiroom II / Chiavi Goldoni

Valletta, Malta

Sentralen / Atelier Oslo/AWP

Oslo, Norway

AAlgaard Church / Link Arkitektur

Ålgård, Norway

Sognefjellshytta Mountain Lodge Extension / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as

Sognefjellet, Norway

Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL\

Herøy, Norway

M62 Offices and Kindergarten / LPO arkitekter AS

Oslo, Norway

Memorial and Learning Centre on Utøya / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter AS

Hole, Norway

Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA

Trondheim, Norway

Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter

Averøy, Norway

Three Houses for Hoskel / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL

Bærum, Norway

Sorenga Seawater Pool / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue

Oslo, Norway

House in Pareliusveien / Atelier Oslo/AWP

Oslo, Norway

Romsdal Folk Museum / Reiulf Ramstad Architects

Molde, Norway

Stormen Concert Hall and Library / DRDH Architects

Bodø, Norway

Museum of Fire in Żory / OVO Grąbczewscy Architekci

Zory, Poland

National Music Forum / Towarzystwo Projektowe S.C. (TePe)

Wroclaw, Poland

Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci

Warszawa, Poland

The European Center for Geological Education / WXCA SP. O.O.

Checiny, Poland

Sports and Leisure Centre UKIEL / Dżus GK Architekci

Olsztyn, Poland

Waste Thermal Treatment Plant in Cracow / PROCHEM S.A

Krakow, Poland

National Museum in Szczecin - Dialogue Centre Przelomy / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

Szczecin, Poland

Konieczny's Ark / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

Brenna, Poland

International Conference Centre / JEMS Architekci

Katowice, Poland

Jordanki Culture and Congress Centre, CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos

Torun, Poland

Abrantes Municipal Market / ARX Portugal Arquitectos

Abrantes, Portugal

Casas de Campo no Trebilhadouro / Andre Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto

Vale de Cambra, Portugal

Parque Escolar / Célia Gomes + Pedro Machado Costa (a.s* atelier de santos)

Oeiras, Portugal

Institut of Health Research and Investigation - I3S / Serôdio Furtado & Associados

Porto, Portugal

Public Library and Regional Archive of Angra do Heroísmo / Inês Lobo Arquitectos Lda

Angra do Heroísmo, Portugal

Camping in Abrantes / Atelier Rua

Abrantes, Portugal

Solar da Porta dos Figos / Belém Lima Arquitectos

Lamego, Portugal

House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

Oeiras, Portugal

Museum Abade Pedrosa / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA

Santo Tirso, Portugal

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A

Lisbon, Portugal

Costa Nova Social and Cultural Centre / ARX Portugal Arquitectos

Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS

Lisbon, Portugal

Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA

Chaves, Portugal

House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura

Brasov, Romania

Aaron Florian Apartment Building / ADN Birou de Arhitectura

Bucharest, Romania

House with a view - Recovering the memory of an old house / Attila KIM

Brasov, Romania

SIMBIO Kitchen & Bar / Soare & Yokina Associated Architects - SYAA

Bucharest, Romania

Take a(l)titude / Archaeus ltd.

Fagaras Mountain, Romania

Point Theatre / LAMA Arhitectura

Bucharest, Romania

Residential building in Bucharest, Demosthene 29 / Melon Design Studio

Bucharest, Romania

Rehabilitation of Fortress Square / Mare 9OPTIUNE

Baia, Romania

Multifunctional Building / DSBA

Bucharest, Romania

Refurbishment of the Blaj Cultural Palace / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office

Blaj, Romania

MATCHBOX Elementary School Sports Hall / Jovan Mitrović architect, CREATIVE DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT

Obrenovac, Serbia

House* L - School for Serbian Language and Culture + Hostel / re:a.c.t

Valjevo, Serbia

Residential Building in Mike Ilica Street / Studios Vogaart

Belgrade, Serbia

Divcibare Mountain Home / .exe studio

Divcibare, Serbia

Chapel of the Resurrection / Architekt Samuel Netocny

Poprad, Slovakia

Foot and Cycling Bridge / zerozero

Sulin, Slovakia

Residential complex Villinki / PMArchitekti

Bratislava, Slovakia

House in a House / Plural

Bernolakovo, Slovakia

House on Golo / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.

Golo, Slovenia

Brdo Housing Project F5, phase 2 / Multiplan arhitekti d.o.o.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Don Bosco Church in Maribor / Dans arhitekti

Máribor, Slovenia

Structures in the Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve / Ravnikar Potokar

Koper, Slovenia

Slovenska Street Renovation / Scapelab

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Alpine Shelter on Skuta Mountain / OFIS Arhitekti

Skuta, Slovenia

Plecnik House / Arrea

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Apartment Building Prule / Bevk Perovic arhitekti

Ljubljana, Slovenia

NZS Headquarters and VIP Lounge / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.

Kranj, Slovenia

Mothers' Home / Jereb in Budja arhitekti

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Extension to Sant Jordi Public School / GATPA

Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain

Metro Station Alcázar Genil / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas

Granada, Spain

Free Institution for Education, Francisco Giner de los Ríos Foundation / Amid Cero9

Madrid, Spain

Psychological Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectes

Vic, Spain

Consolidation of the Castle of Matrera Keep Tower / Carlos Quevedo Rojas (Carquero Arquitectura)

Villamartin, Spain

110 ROOMS. Collective Housing at Provença Street / Maio

Barcelona, Spain

CID Centre / NGNP Arquitectos

Calamonte, Spain

Musikene, Music Centre of the Basque Country / GAZ arkitektoak

Donosti, Spain

Casa #20 / RUE Space

Cintruenigo, Spain

317 Social Housing Units in Loma del Colmenar / SV60 Cordón & Liñán arquitectos

Ceuta, Spain

R&D+i Headquarters for Local Sustainability in Badajoz / Daniel Jiménez + Jaime Olivera _Arquitectos

Badajoz, Spain

Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos

Madrid, Spain

Extension of the Fine Arts Museum of Asturias / Mangado y Asociados

Oviedo, Spain

Public Market in Sant Adrià de Besòs / manrique planas arquitectes slp

Barcelona, Spain

Lugo Auditorium / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos

Lugo, Spain

Sala Beckett Theatre and International Drama Centre / Flores & Prats

Barcelona, Spain

National Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago / Manuel Gallego

Santiago de Compostela, Spain

House 104 / HARQUITECTES

Granollers, Spain

Ressò / RESSÒ - ETSAV - UPC

Rubí / Spain

COMMUNITY ARCHITECTS. Office of Citizen Assistance at the Raval in Barcelona / ETSAB-UPC (Esclla Tècnica Superior d'Arquitectura de Barcelona - Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya)

Barcelona, Spain

Recovery of the Irrigation System at the Thermal Orchards / CICLICA [space, community & ecology]

Caldes de Montbui, Spain

New access to the historical centre of Gironella / Carles Enrich architecture + urbanism

Gironella, Spain

Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil

Barcelona, Spain

Federico García Lorca Centre / MX-SI architectural studio

Granada, Spain

Encants School / AMB (Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona)

Barcelona, Spain

Fire Prevention Park - Firemen space / Roldán+Berengué, arqts.

Barcelona, Spain

Architecture School of Granada Sciences of UGR University, Granada / Victor Lopez Cotelo

Granada, Spain

Learning Center at the Campus of Health / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Granada, Spain

New Helsingkrona Student Nation / Fojab

Lund, Sweden

Malmö Live / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Malmö, Sweden

Katscha Appartments / a+d reppen wartiainen

Norrköping, Sweden

The Auditorium Public Park / Tyréns AB

Norrköping, Sweden

Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom

Stockholm, Sweden

KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Stockholm, Sweden

KAPKAR/SF-P7S / Studio Frank Havermans

Heeswijk, The Netherlands

De Halls Amsterdam / Architectenbureau J. van Stigt bv

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Integrated Coastal Defense & Underground Parking Garage Katwijk, the Netherlands / Royal HaskoningDHV

Katwijk aan zee, The Netherlands

Tennisclub IJburg / MVRDV

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Cheese Dairy / Bastiaan Jongerius Architecten

Westbeemster, The Netherlands

KWR Watercycle Research Institute / Architectenbureau Cepezed b.v.

Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

A Home away from Home / COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seeker of the Netherlands)

The Hague, The Netherlands

Nieuw Bergen / Monadnock

Boxtel, Brabant and Noord, The Netherlands

Timmerhuis / O.M.A.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Supreme Court of the Netherlands / KAAN Architecten

The Hague, The Netherlands

Luchtsingel / ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Museum Fort Vechten / Anne Holtrop

Bunnik, The Netherlands

Public transport terminal building / Koen van Velsen architects

Breda, The Netherlands

Protel Office Building / HS Architects

Istanbul, Turkey

Diyarbakir Yenisehir Municipality Building / Uygur Architects

Diyarbakır, Turkey

A. Nuri Çolakoğlu Anatolian Technical / Norm Architects

Kocaeli, Turkey

Sky Garden / SO? Architecture and Ideas

Istanbul, Turkey

TAC-SEV New Campus / Erginoglu & Calislar Architects

Mersin, Turkey

T-House / Teke Architects

Izmir, Turkey

Abdullah Gül University Sümer Campus / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture + Ofis MPU

Kayseri, Turkey

The Architecture Faculty, Mardin / Mardin Artuklu University Faculty of Architecture

Mardin, Turkey

Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin

Bademli, Dikili and Izmir, Turkey

Kılıç Ali Pasha Hamam / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture

Istanbul / Turkey

Abdullah Gül Presidential Museum and Library / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

Kayseri, Turkey

Robert College Murat Karamancı Student Center /l Alatas Architecture and Consulting

Istanbul, Turkey

Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects\

Istanbul, Turkey

The Space of Synagogues / Franz Reschke Landschaftsarchitektur

Lviv, Ukraine

University of Greenwich / heneghan peng architects

London, United Kingdom

Drawing Studio / Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau Ltd

Poole, United Kingdom

Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects

London, United Kingdom

Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects

London, United Kingdom

Leadenhall Building / Graham Stirk, Senior Partner, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

London, United Kingdom

Weston Library, University of Oxford / Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Oxford, United Kingdom

Outhouse / LOYN + CO ARCHITECTS

Brockweir, United Kingdom

Sir John Soane's Museum Opening Up / Julian Harrap Architects LLP

London, United Kingdom

The Whitworth / MUMA

Manchester, United Kingdom

Stanbrook Abbey / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Wass, United Kingdom

House of Trace / Tsuruta Architects

London, United Kingdom

Investcorp Building / Zaha Hadid Architects

Oxford, United Kingdom

Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects

London, United Kingdom

York City Art Gallery / Simpson & Brown with Ushida Findlay

York, United Kingdom

Pensthorpe Play Barn / Adam Khan Architects

Fakenham, United Kingdom

Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE

Liverpool, United Kingdom

A House for Essex / FAT

Essex, United Kingdom

Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects

London, United Kingdom

The Fishing Hut / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Hampshire, United Kingdom