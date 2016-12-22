World
  ArchDaily
  News
  356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award

356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award

356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award
356 Nominees Announced for 2017 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies Van der Rohe Award

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe has announced the 356 projects from 36 countries which have been nominated for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. Among the countries included, France and Spain are represented the most among the selected projects, with each country featuring 28 times. Meanwhile, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine appear in the prize for the first time, with Georgia offering a commendable 7 listed projects.

Among the building types included on the list, as in the 2015 Prize housing and cultural buildings dominated. However, the 2017 Prize sees an increase in the number of educational buildings and mixed use buildings compared to two years ago.

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik, designed by the Danish architectural firm Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Islandic practice Batteríið and the artist Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap. The winner in 2015 was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga.

The list will be narrowed to a shortlist of 40 projects in late January, with the winner announced in April 2017. In addition to the main prize, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe is once again running a special mention award for emerging architects, with winners of this award receiving a €20,000 prize.

Read on for the full list of 356 selected projects.

Courtesy of Fundació Mies van der Rohe
Courtesy of Fundació Mies van der Rohe

TID Tower / 51N4E
Tirana, Albania

Marubi National Museum Of Photography / Casanova+Hernandez Architecten
Shkodra, Albania

Tiwag KWB Control Center / Bechter Zaffignani Architekten
Silz, Austria

Primary School Dorf / Feyferlik / Fritzer
Lauterach, Austria Lauterach

Pfauengarten Development / Pichler
Graz, Austria

Panzerhalle Salzburg / LP architektur ZT GmbH
Salzburg, Austria

Residential Care Home Erika Horn / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Graz, Austria

Herberge Refugee Home / STUDiO LOiS Barbara Poberschnigg Walch Elias
Innsbruck, Austria

House Moser / Madritsch Pfurtscheller
Neustift im Stubaital, Austria

KAMP Office Building / gerner°gern er plus architects
Theresienfeld, Austria

Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architekten
Salzburg, Austria

Residential building St. Gallenkirch / Dorner\Matt
St. Gallenkirch, Austria

Barn Loft  / Georg Bechter Architektur+Design
Hittisau, Austria

Weingut Högl / Ludescher + Lutz, Architeken
Spitz an der Donau, Austria

Building. School of Arts and Architecture / studio3 - Institut für experimentelle Architektur
Innsbruck, Austria

Erste Campus Headquarters Building / Henke Schreieck Architekten ZT GmbH

Vienna, Austria

Revitalisation of the Biomedical / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Graz, Austria

NAVEZ - 5 social units as Northern entrance Brussels, Belgium /  MSA / V+
Schaarbeek, Belgium

Structure and Gardens / BAUKUNST
Brussels, Belgium

House H / Broekx-Schiepers architecten
Belgium

Keramis - Ceramic Center / Association Coton_Devisscher_Lelion_Nottebaert_Vincentelli
La Louvière, Belgium

OFFICE 119: Villa Der Bau / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
Linkebeek, Belgium

M Garden pavilion / Vers.A
Renaix, Belgium

DC L-Berg / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
Ghent, Belgium

University Psychiatric Centre Gasthuisberg / Stéphane Beel Architecten bvba
Leuven, Belgium

Mons Memorial Museum (MMM) / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit
Mons, Belgium

TRAX: Redevelopment of a former train / BUUR | bureau voor urbanisme
Roeselare, Belgium

Zwin national park / Coussée & Goris Architects
Knokke-Heist, Belgium

Polyvalent Infrastructure / BAUKUNST
Spa, Belgium

House CG / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
Pajottenland, Belgium

Hotel Pino Nature / Studio Zec
Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Cherry Orchard Residence / Events / bureau XII
Sofia, Bulgaria

Observation House / I / O a r c h i t e c t s
Sofia, Bulgaria

Varna Office Building / MMXX Architects
Varna, Bulgaria

Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP
Rovinj, Croatia

Vacation Housee on Silba Island / AB Forum
Zadar, Croatia

Harbour Market Vodice /  ARP d.o.o.
Vodice/ Croatia

Broken Landscape - Gordan Lederer Memorial / NFO Ltd. + Petar Barišić
Hrvatska Kostajnica, Croatia

Swimming pool complex Svetice / Plazma
Zagreb, Croatia

Museum of Apoxyomenos / Idis Turato and Saša Randić
Mali Lošinj, Croatia

Karlovac freshwater Aquarium and Museum of Rivers / 3LHD
Karlovac, Croatia

Vučedol culture museum / Radionica Arhitekture
Vukovar, Croatia

Apostle Peter and St. Helen the Martyr / Michail Georgiou
Paphos, Cyprus

New Limassol Port Passenger Terminal / Irwin Kritioti Architecture
Limassol, Cyprus

Women's Refuge and Crisis Centre for SPAVO / Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects
Nicosia, Cyprus

Listed Building No. 29 / Armeftis & Associates
Limassol, Cyprus

House A&B / Vardas Studio
Paphos, Cyprus

Urban Rehabilitation, Old Limassol Port / CHRYSANTHOS E. CHRYSANTHOU & ASSOCIATES
Limassol, Cyprus

Art School & Residence 1306 / Simpraxis
Akaki, Cyprus

Kavo Gkreko Visitor Centre / Marios Economides Maria Akkelidou Architects LLC
Ayia Napa,Cyprus

Maneschowitz homestead / a1architects
Manešovice, Czech Republic

The Steam-powered Brewery in Lobeč / RIOFRIO Architects s.r.o.
Lobeč u Mšena, Czech Republic

Sky Walk in Dolní Morava / Fránek Architects
Dolní Morava, Czech Republic

Punkva Caves Entrance Building / Architektonicka kancelar Burian - Krivinka
Blansko, Czech Republic

Refurbishment and extension of Vrbatova bouda Chalet in Krkonoše Mountain  / IXA
Vítkovice v Krkonoších, Czech Republic

House in the Orchard / Sepka Architects
Prague, Czech Republic

Zen Houses - Studio and House / PETR STOLÍN ARCHITEKT s.r.o.
Liberec, Czech Republic

Archeopark Pavlov / architektonická kancelář Radko Květ
Pavlov, Czech Republic

Community Centre Máj / SLLA Architects
České Budějovice, Czech Republic

New pavilion of an elementary school / Projektil archtitekti s.r.o.
Líbeznice, Czech Republic

New multipurpose hall, Falkonergårdens / Falko Arkitekter Aps
Copenhagen, Denmark

Faaborg Harbour Bath / JDSA / Julien De Smedt Architects
Faaborg, Denmark

Park 'N' Play / JaJa Architects
Copenhagen, Denmark

Sonnesgade 11 / SLETH
Aarhus, Denmark

Kannikegården / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Ribe, Denmark

Dokk1 / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue
Aarhus, Denmark

Sundbyoster Hall II / Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark

Kalø Tower Visitor Access / MAP Architects
Aarhus, Denmark

Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Copenhagen, Denmark

Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter
Skjern, Denmark

The circle bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson
Copenhagen, Denmark

Museum Center Blaavand / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Varde, Denmark

Ragnarock - The Museum for Pop, Rock / COBE + MVRDV
Roskilde, Denmark

Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse / JaJa Architects
Løkken, Denmark

Green Solution House / SLA
Bornholm, Denmark

South Harbour School / JJW Arkitekter
Copenhagen, Denmark

Pärnu Stadium building / Kamp Arhitektid OÜ
Pärnu, Estonia

St. Paul’as Church of Tartu / Kari Järvinen ja Merja Nieminen arkkitehdit
Tartu, Estonia

Konrad Apartments / Sport
Tartu, Estonia

Tallinn Creative Hub / KAVAKAVA
Tallinn, Estonia

Narva Joaoru Beach house / Arhitektuuribüroo JVR
Narva, Estonia

KODA / Kodasema
Tallinn, Estonia

Estonian National Museum / DGT. (DORELL.GHOTMEH.TANE / ARCHITECTS)
Tartu, Estonia

OP Financial Group headquarters / JKMM Architects
Helsinki, Finland

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Espoo, Finland

Kangasala Arts Centre / Heikkinen-Komonen Architects Ltd
Kangasala, Finland

Summer House / Anttinen Oiva arkkitehdit Oy
Southern Finland, Finland

Opinmäki School / Esa Ruskeepää Architects
Espoo, Finland

Puukuokka Housing Block (house 1) / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Jyväskylä, Finland

Periscope Tower / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
Seinäjoki, Finland

Löyly Public Sauna / Avanto Architects Ltd
Helsinki, Finland

Kotisaarenkatu Housing / Playa Arkkitehdit Oy
Helsinki, Finland

Marseilles Docks / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl
Marseille, France

Elizabethan Theatre at Chateau / Studio Andrew Todd
Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Jean Moulin High School / Duncan Lewis
Revin, France

Pantin General stores refurbishment / Jung Architectures
Pantin, France

National Center for Circus Arts / NP2F
Châlons en Champagne, France  

La Brigantine / Martinez Barat Lafore Architectes
Toulon, France

Belleville / SEPTEMBRE
Paris, France

Extension of a Winery / MICHELE&MIQUEL - Barcelona
Montpellier, France

On site Poissy Galore - Insects Museum / AWP office for territorial reconfiguration
Paris, France

Gare Saint-Roch Parking / Archikubik
Montpellier, France

Olivier Debré Contemporary Art Centre / AIRES MATEUS
Tours, Indre-et-Loire, France

The Paris Philharmonic Hall / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Paris, France

Concert hall for amplified and electronic music "La Belle Électrique" / Hérault Arnod Architectes
Grenoble, France

Montaigne Multimedia Library / bmc2 (Arnaud BICAL Laurent COURCIER)
Frontignan, France

Cité du Vin / X-TU
Bordeaux, France

Contemporary Glass Museum / W-ARCHITECTURES (VOINCHET & Architectes Associés)
Sars Poteries, France

Community Workshop / Boidot Robin architectes
Poigny-la-Forêt, France

Arthur Rimbaud Museum / Abinal &Ropars
Charleville-Mézières, France

Office Building for Isere County / PerraudinArchitecte
Voiron, France

Home for Dependent Elderly People and Nursing Home / Dominique Coulon et associés
Orbec, France

59 Dwellings, Neppert Gardens Social / Lacaton & Vassal architectes
Mulhouse, Haut-Rhin, France

Music and Congress Center Strasbourg / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Strasbourg, France

Mémorial du camp de Rivesaltes / Rudy Ricciotti
Rivesaltes/Ribesaltes, France

Ariane futsal sports complex / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)
Nice, France

Lycée Hotelier de Lille /  Caruso St John Architects
Lille, France

City archives of Bordeaux / Robbrecht en Daem architecten
Bordeaux, France

Pompidou Metz Restaurant Extension / Studiolada Architects
Metz, France

ESMA, Animated Film School and and student residence in Nantes / BNR architectes (armand nouvet)
Nantes, France

Chateau Mukhrany Winery / Architects.ge
Mukhrani, Georgia

Archaeological Site Center /  SEDUM.ARCHITECTS
Tbilisi, Georgia

Floating Piers For Water Skiing / David Giorgadze Architects
Kvareli, Georgia

Lazika Municipality / Architects of Invention
Lazika, Georgia

Mediatheque / Laboratory of Architects #3
Tbilisi, Georgia

Prosecutor's Office / Architects of Invention
Tbilisi, Georgia

Visitor Center for Architectural Miniatures / Laboratory of Architects #3
Shekvetili, Georgia

Refurbishment Dreischeibenhaus / HPP Hentrich-Petschnigg & Partner GmbH + Co. KG
Düsseldorf, Germany

Hildesheim Cathedral of Mary with museum and annex /  Schilling Architekten
Hildesheim, Germany

St. Trinitatis Church / Schulz und Schulz
Leipzig, Germany

NS-Dokumentationszentrum / GEORG SCHEEL WETZEL Architekten
Munich, Germany

European Central Bank / COOP HIMMELB(L)AU Wolf D. Prix & Partner
Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Sparkasse Ulm / Lederer Ragnarsdóttir Oei
Ulm, Germany

Richard Wagner Museum / Staab Architekten
Bayreuth, Germany

ZOB Pforzheim (Central Bus Station of City of Pforzheim) / METARAUM Architekten BDA
Pforzheim, Germany

Residential Tower "Cinnamon" / BOLLES+WILSON
Hamburg, Germany

Fellows Pavilion - American Academy in Berlin / Barkow Leibinger
Berlin, Germany

Art Berlin Contemporary - 2015 Fair / Meyer-Grohbrügge
Berlin, Germany

European Hansemuseum / Studio Andreas Heller GmbH Architects & Designers
Lübeck, Germany

Barn / Thomas Kröger Architekten
Fergitz, Germany

St. Agnes / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon\
Berlin, Germany

Aufbau Haus 84 / Barkow Leibinger
Berlin, Germany

The Wehrhahn Line Project / netzwerkarchitekten GmbH
Düsseldorf, Germany

Sonnenhof, Co-operative Housing / J. MAYER H. Architects
Jena, Germany

Hansen, Mixed Use Building in Athens / AREA Architecture Research Athens
Athens, Greece

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Kallithea, Greece

Residence in Crete / Tense Architecture Network
Heraklion, Crete, Greece

Chios Mastic Museum / Kizis Studio - Architects & Designers
Chios, Greece

Syros House / Katerina Tsigarida Architects
Delphini, Syros Island, Greece

Veterinary Clinic in Aghia Paraskevi / AKKM & ASSOCIATES-ARCHITECTURE & URBAN DESIGN
Athens, Greece

”Monochord” house in Agria, Pelion Mountain / Zissis Kotionis Architects
Volos, Greece

Museum of the Art and Technology of / VASSILIS GANIATSAS & Collaborators
Piraeus, Greece

LM Village / Nampil-Iosif Morant
Mirsini Ileias, Greece

c_29 / optimist Optical Store / 314 Architecture Studio
Chalkis, Greece

Central European University / O'Donnell + Tuomey
Budapest, Hungary

Market of Neighbours / Avant-Garde Építész Stúdió Kft.
Budapest, Hungary

Prezi.com HQ / MINUSPLUS Generáltervezö Kft
Budapest, Hungary

Revitalization of the Castle district, Sopron / Hetedik Műterem Ltd.
Sopron, Hungary

Culturefactory / Mixa Stúdió
Ózd, Hungary

V house / Reload Architects
Ürom, Hungary

Szentkút Pilgrim Center / Lint Art and Architecture
Mátraverebély- Szentkút, Hungary

Lookout Tower in Galyatető, Hungary / NARTARCHITECTS
Galyatető, Hungary

Airport Terminal Extension in Keflavik / Andersen & Sigurdsson Arkitekter
Keflavik,Iceland

Holmsheidi Prison / Arkis Architects
Reykjavik, Iceland

Folding House / A2 Architects
Cork, Ireland

Roscommon Civic Offices / ABK Architects
Roscommon, Ireland

dlrLexicon Central Library and Cultural / Carr Cotter Naessens Architects
Dublin, Ireland

Waterford Fire Station / McCullough Mulvin Architects
Waterford, Ireland

Model School Inchicore / Donaghy + Dimond
Dublin, Ireland

Merrion Cricket Pavilion / TAKA
Dublin, Ireland

St. Angela's College Cork / O'Donnell + Tuomey
Cork, Ireland

Hazel Lane Mews Houses / Dublin Design Studio
Dublin, Ireland

Brick House, Dalkey Avenue / de Blacam and Meagher Architects
Dublin, Ireland

Nursery in Guastalla / Mario Cucinella Architects
Guastalla, Italy

City of Sun / Labics
Rome, Italy

Opificio Golinelli - Citadel for Knowledge / Diverserighestudio
Bologna, Italy

Pizzolato Winery / MADE associati _ architettura e paesaggio
Treviso, Italy

ECO BAR_reuse of the former ticket office of the sports arena / Giuseppe Gurrieri Architetto
Ragusa, Italy

Green Arena / Treporti Stradivarie Architetti Associati
Cavallino, Italy

Polish Pavilion Expo 2015 Milano / 2pm
Milan, Italy

Casa Gianin / Alto Clinicaurbana
Zoldo, Italy

House of Memory / Baukuh
Milan, Italy

Fondaco dei Tedeschi / OMA
Venice, Italy

Wigglyhouse - single family home / ifdesign
Como, Italy

Alps Villa / Camillo Botticini Architect
Brescia, Italy

Reale Group New Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti
Torino, Italy

Vgramsci building / Giovanni Vaccarini architects
Giulianova, Italy

Protiro in Caltagirone / NOWA (NavarraOfficeWalkingArchitecture)
Caltagirone, Italy

Fondazione Prada / OMA
Milan, Italy

New BNL-BNP Paribas Real Estate / 5+1AA Alfonso Femia Gianluca Peluffo srl
Rome, Italy

Apartments “Kado Karim” / SZK un partneri
Jurmala, Latvia

House in Riga Old Town / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele
Riga, Latvia

Exupéry International School / 8 A.M.
Piņķi, Latvia

The Dune House / Archispektras
Pape, Latvia

Dzintari Concert Hall / Architectural bureau Jaunromans un Abele
Jurmala, Latvia

GREAT AMBER - Concert Hall / Saka Volker Giencke & Company
Liepaja Region Saka Parish, Latvia

Latvian National Museum of Art / Processoffice
Riga, Latvia

A new office building with customer service areas for the ROAD AND TRAFFIC SAFETY DIRECTORATE (CSDD) / ARHIS ARHITEKTI
Riga, Latvia

Rasu Houses /  Paleko Arch Studija
Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuanian University of Health Sciences / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners
Kaunas, Lithuania

K. Dineika's wellness park / Vilnius Architecture Studio
Druskininkai, Lithuania

Quadrum Business City / Lund+Slaato Arkitekter
Vilnius, Lithuania

VGTU Science and Administration / A.S.A. SIGITAS KUNCEVIČIUS ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Vilnius, Lithuania

InTegra: Art and Synergy Houses / Vilnius Architecture Studio
Subartenai, Lithuania

Multi-functional Study and Science / G. Janulyte-Bernotiene studio
Kaunas, Lithuania

Apartment Building “Diamond”, Luxembourg - Dommeldange / METAFORM ARCHITECTS
Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Ecology center “Haff Remich” / VALENTINY hvp architects
Remerschen, Luxembourg

1535° Creative Hub - A Building / carvalhoarchitects Sàrl
Differdange, Luxembourg

Centre Guillaume II / STEINMETZDEMEYER architects and urban planners
Luxembourg, Luxembourg

ONE ON ONE (office building) / MORENO architecture associés sàrl
Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Antiroom II / Chiavi Goldoni
Valletta, Malta

Sentralen / Atelier Oslo/AWP
Oslo, Norway

AAlgaard Church / Link Arkitektur
Ålgård, Norway

Sognefjellshytta Mountain Lodge Extension / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as
Sognefjellet, Norway

Weekend House at Sildegarnsholmen / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL\
Herøy, Norway

M62 Offices and Kindergarten / LPO arkitekter AS
Oslo, Norway

Memorial and Learning Centre on Utøya / Blakstad Haffner Arkitekter AS
Hole, Norway

Moholt 50I50 - Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter SA
Trondheim, Norway

Eldhusøya Tourist Route Project / Ghilardi+Hellsten Arkitekter
Averøy, Norway

Three Houses for Hoskel / Knut Hjeltnes AS Sivilarkitekter MNAL
Bærum, Norway

Sorenga Seawater Pool / Arkitekt Kristine Jensens Tegnestue
Oslo, Norway

House in Pareliusveien / Atelier Oslo/AWP
Oslo, Norway

Romsdal Folk Museum / Reiulf Ramstad Architects
Molde, Norway

Stormen Concert Hall and Library / DRDH Architects
Bodø, Norway

Museum of Fire in Żory / OVO Grąbczewscy Architekci
Zory, Poland

National Music Forum / Towarzystwo Projektowe S.C. (TePe)
Wroclaw, Poland

Katyn Museum / BBGK Architekci
Warszawa, Poland

The European Center for Geological Education / WXCA SP. O.O.
Checiny, Poland

Sports and Leisure Centre UKIEL / Dżus GK Architekci
Olsztyn, Poland

Waste Thermal Treatment Plant in Cracow / PROCHEM S.A
Krakow, Poland

National Museum in Szczecin - Dialogue Centre Przelomy / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
Szczecin, Poland

Konieczny's Ark / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
Brenna, Poland

International Conference Centre / JEMS Architekci
Katowice, Poland

Jordanki Culture and Congress Centre, CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos
Torun, Poland

Abrantes Municipal Market / ARX Portugal Arquitectos
Abrantes, Portugal

Casas de Campo no Trebilhadouro / Andre Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto
Vale de Cambra, Portugal

Parque Escolar / Célia Gomes + Pedro Machado Costa (a.s* atelier de santos)
Oeiras, Portugal

Institut of Health Research and Investigation - I3S / Serôdio Furtado & Associados
Porto, Portugal

Public Library and Regional Archive of Angra do Heroísmo / Inês Lobo Arquitectos Lda
Angra do Heroísmo, Portugal

Camping in Abrantes / Atelier Rua
Abrantes, Portugal

Solar da Porta dos Figos / Belém Lima Arquitectos
Lamego, Portugal

House in Oeiras / Pedro Domingos Arquitectos
Oeiras, Portugal

Museum Abade Pedrosa / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
Santo Tirso, Portugal

Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / AL_A
Lisbon, Portugal

Costa Nova Social and Cultural Centre / ARX Portugal Arquitectos
Gafanha da Encarnação, Portugal

EDP Headquarters / AIRES MATEUS
Lisbon, Portugal

Nadir Afonso Museum for Contemporary Art / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
Chaves, Portugal

House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura
Brasov, Romania

Aaron Florian Apartment Building / ADN Birou de Arhitectura
Bucharest, Romania

House with a view - Recovering the memory of an old house / Attila KIM
Brasov, Romania

SIMBIO Kitchen & Bar / Soare & Yokina Associated Architects - SYAA
Bucharest, Romania

Take a(l)titude / Archaeus ltd.
Fagaras Mountain, Romania

Point Theatre / LAMA Arhitectura
Bucharest, Romania

Residential building in Bucharest, Demosthene 29 / Melon Design Studio
Bucharest, Romania

Rehabilitation of Fortress Square / Mare 9OPTIUNE
Baia, Romania

Multifunctional Building / DSBA
Bucharest, Romania

Refurbishment of the Blaj Cultural Palace / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office
Blaj, Romania

MATCHBOX Elementary School Sports Hall / Jovan Mitrović architect, CREATIVE DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT
Obrenovac, Serbia

House* L - School for Serbian Language and Culture + Hostel / re:a.c.t
Valjevo, Serbia

Residential Building in Mike Ilica Street / Studios Vogaart
Belgrade, Serbia

Divcibare Mountain Home / .exe studio
Divcibare, Serbia

Chapel of the Resurrection / Architekt Samuel Netocny
Poprad, Slovakia

Foot and Cycling Bridge / zerozero
Sulin, Slovakia

Residential complex Villinki / PMArchitekti
Bratislava, Slovakia

House in a House / Plural
Bernolakovo, Slovakia

House on Golo / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.
Golo, Slovenia

Brdo Housing Project F5, phase 2 / Multiplan arhitekti d.o.o.
Ljubljana, Slovenia

Don Bosco Church in Maribor / Dans arhitekti
Máribor, Slovenia

Structures in the Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve / Ravnikar Potokar
Koper, Slovenia

Slovenska Street Renovation / Scapelab
Ljubljana, Slovenia

Alpine Shelter on Skuta Mountain / OFIS Arhitekti
Skuta, Slovenia

Plecnik House / Arrea
Ljubljana, Slovenia

Apartment Building Prule / Bevk Perovic arhitekti
Ljubljana, Slovenia

NZS Headquarters and VIP Lounge / ARK Arhitektura Krušec d.o.o.
Kranj, Slovenia

Mothers' Home / Jereb in Budja arhitekti
Ljubljana, Slovenia

Extension to Sant Jordi Public School / GATPA
Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain

Metro Station Alcázar Genil / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas
Granada, Spain

Free Institution for Education, Francisco Giner de los Ríos Foundation / Amid Cero9
Madrid, Spain

Psychological Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectes
Vic, Spain

Consolidation of the Castle of Matrera Keep Tower / Carlos Quevedo Rojas (Carquero Arquitectura)
Villamartin, Spain

110 ROOMS. Collective Housing at Provença Street / Maio
Barcelona, Spain

CID Centre / NGNP Arquitectos
Calamonte, Spain

Musikene, Music Centre of the Basque Country / GAZ arkitektoak
Donosti, Spain

Casa #20 / RUE Space
Cintruenigo, Spain

317 Social Housing Units in Loma del Colmenar / SV60 Cordón & Liñán arquitectos
Ceuta, Spain

R&D+i Headquarters for Local Sustainability in Badajoz / Daniel Jiménez + Jaime Olivera _Arquitectos
Badajoz, Spain

Museum of the Royal Collections / Mansilla + Tuñón Arquitectos
Madrid, Spain

Extension of the Fine Arts Museum of Asturias / Mangado y Asociados
Oviedo, Spain

Public Market in Sant Adrià de Besòs / manrique planas arquitectes slp
Barcelona, Spain

Lugo Auditorium / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos
Lugo, Spain

Sala Beckett Theatre and International Drama Centre / Flores & Prats
Barcelona, Spain

National Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago / Manuel Gallego
Santiago de Compostela, Spain

House 104 / HARQUITECTES
Granollers, Spain

Ressò / RESSÒ - ETSAV - UPC
Rubí / Spain

COMMUNITY ARCHITECTS. Office of Citizen Assistance at the Raval in Barcelona / ETSAB-UPC (Esclla Tècnica Superior d'Arquitectura de Barcelona - Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya)
Barcelona, Spain

Recovery of the Irrigation System at the Thermal Orchards / CICLICA [space, community & ecology]
Caldes de Montbui, Spain

New access to the historical centre of Gironella / Carles Enrich architecture + urbanism
Gironella, Spain

Collective housing for elderly people and civic and health centre / Bonell i Gil
Barcelona, Spain

Federico García Lorca Centre / MX-SI architectural studio
Granada, Spain

Encants School / AMB (Àrea Metropolitana de Barcelona)
Barcelona, Spain

Fire Prevention Park - Firemen space / Roldán+Berengué, arqts.
Barcelona, Spain

Architecture School of Granada Sciences of UGR University, Granada / Victor Lopez Cotelo
Granada, Spain

Learning Center at the Campus of Health / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Granada, Spain

New Helsingkrona Student Nation / Fojab
Lund, Sweden

Malmö Live / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Malmö, Sweden

Katscha Appartments / a+d reppen wartiainen
Norrköping, Sweden

The Auditorium Public Park / Tyréns AB
Norrköping, Sweden

Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom
Stockholm, Sweden

KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Stockholm, Sweden

KAPKAR/SF-P7S / Studio Frank Havermans
Heeswijk, The Netherlands

De Halls Amsterdam / Architectenbureau J. van Stigt bv
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Integrated Coastal Defense & Underground Parking Garage Katwijk, the Netherlands / Royal HaskoningDHV
Katwijk aan zee, The Netherlands

Tennisclub IJburg / MVRDV
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Cheese Dairy / Bastiaan Jongerius Architecten
Westbeemster, The Netherlands

KWR Watercycle Research Institute / Architectenbureau Cepezed b.v.
Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

A Home away from Home / COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seeker of the Netherlands)
The Hague, The Netherlands

Nieuw Bergen / Monadnock
Boxtel, Brabant and Noord, The Netherlands

Timmerhuis / O.M.A.
Rotterdam, The Netherlands

deFlat Kleiburg / NL Architects
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Supreme Court of the Netherlands / KAAN Architecten
The Hague, The Netherlands

Luchtsingel / ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]
Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Museum Fort Vechten / Anne Holtrop
Bunnik, The Netherlands

Public transport terminal building / Koen van Velsen architects
Breda, The Netherlands

Protel Office Building / HS Architects
Istanbul, Turkey

Diyarbakir Yenisehir Municipality Building / Uygur Architects
Diyarbakır, Turkey

A. Nuri Çolakoğlu Anatolian Technical / Norm Architects
Kocaeli, Turkey

Sky Garden / SO? Architecture and Ideas
Istanbul, Turkey

TAC-SEV New Campus / Erginoglu & Calislar Architects
Mersin, Turkey

T-House / Teke Architects
Izmir, Turkey

Abdullah Gül University Sümer Campus / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture + Ofis MPU
Kayseri, Turkey

The Architecture Faculty, Mardin / Mardin Artuklu University Faculty of Architecture
Mardin, Turkey

Angelos Organic Olive Oil Mill / Mimarlar ve Han Tümertekin
Bademli, Dikili and Izmir, Turkey

Kılıç Ali Pasha Hamam / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture
Istanbul / Turkey

Abdullah Gül Presidential Museum and Library / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
Kayseri, Turkey

Robert College Murat Karamancı Student Center /l Alatas Architecture and Consulting
Istanbul, Turkey

Beyazıt State Library Renovation / Tabanlioglu Architects\
Istanbul, Turkey

The Space of Synagogues / Franz Reschke Landschaftsarchitektur
Lviv, Ukraine

University of Greenwich / heneghan peng architects
London, United Kingdom

Drawing Studio / Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau Ltd
Poole, United Kingdom

Holmes Road Studios / Peter Barber Architects
London, United Kingdom

Shepherdess Walk Housing / Jaccaud Zein Architects
London, United Kingdom

Leadenhall Building / Graham Stirk, Senior Partner, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
London, United Kingdom

Weston Library, University of Oxford / Wilkinson Eyre Architects
Oxford, United Kingdom

Outhouse / LOYN + CO ARCHITECTS
Brockweir, United Kingdom

Sir John Soane's Museum Opening Up / Julian Harrap Architects LLP
London, United Kingdom

The Whitworth / MUMA
Manchester, United Kingdom

Stanbrook Abbey / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Wass, United Kingdom

House of Trace / Tsuruta Architects
London, United Kingdom

Investcorp Building / Zaha Hadid Architects
Oxford, United Kingdom

Ely Court / Alison Brooks Architects
London, United Kingdom

York City Art Gallery / Simpson & Brown with Ushida Findlay
York, United Kingdom

Pensthorpe Play Barn / Adam Khan Architects
Fakenham, United Kingdom

Granby Four Streets / ASSEMBLE
Liverpool, United Kingdom

A House for Essex / FAT
Essex, United Kingdom

Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects
London, United Kingdom

The Fishing Hut / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Hampshire, United Kingdom

News Architecture News
