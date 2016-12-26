World
  3. 22 New Year's Resolutions for Architects

22 New Year's Resolutions for Architects, Courtesy of Sharon Lam
Courtesy of Sharon Lam

New year, new me! Or perhaps for architects, new Moleskine, new me? While a lot has happened in the world of architecture this year, it’s just as important to reflect on your own personal architectural practices. Whether 2017 ushers in the start or end of a degree, a new job, a new project, or just more architectural life as usual, there’s no better time to make a resolution or two. As we approach the calendar change, here are 22 ideas for how you could improve yourself in the new year.

1. Introduce friends to your favourite buildings around town.

2. Cut down on the "final_render," "final_render_final," "new_final_render" file naming.

3. Declutter your hard drive. Digital feng shui is important too.

4. Take up a new non-architectural hobby and see how it helps your architectural side (further possible suggestions: krav maga, pickling things, origami, banjo).

© Sharon Lam
5. Share your new non-architectural hobby with your firm.

© Sharon Lam
6. Use words like "tectonic" and "activate" less.

7. Go for more walks.

8. Go for more walks to the bakery to surprise your colleagues or studio-mates with croissants.

9. Obsess over Bjarke Ingels less (it’s just getting creepy at this point).

© Sharon Lam, using images via screenshot from Wikimedia user <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bjarke_Ingels_in_Frankfurt.20150617.jpg'>Epizentrum </a>, Wikimedia user <a href='https://et.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bjarke_Ingels#/media/File:Bjarke_Ingels_2012_designboom_interview.jpg'>Valmistatud</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>, Flickr user <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/eager/13571946144'>eager</a>licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a>
© Sharon Lam, using images via screenshot from Wikimedia user Epizentrum , Wikimedia user Valmistatud licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0, Flickr user eagerlicensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

10. While getting over Bjarke, make an effort to learn about architects you hear less about.

11. Finally sort out your time management issues (this year will actually be different this time).

12. Chill on the use of triangles in designs.

© Sharon Lam
13. Sketch by hand more - your hoard of unused notebooks is begging for it.

14. Learn about the architecture of a country you know nothing about.

15. Freshen up your wardrobe. Who knows, you could set the new architectural fashion trend... is #FFA500 the new black?

© Sharon Lam
16. Be less judgmental of parametric architecture. It’s ugly because it’s good in other ways, right?

17. Start an architectural book club.

18. Start an architectural wine and cheese club.

19. Design a house for a dog.

© Sharon Lam
20. Consider a new go-to font—you’ve been using Garamond/Helvetica for way too long.

21. Sleep more. Architects deserve just as much sleep as any other discipline, so snooze away tired old attitudes.

© Sharon Lam
22. Only stay up late for architectural reasons if it involves nailing studs or butt joints...

Cite: Sharon Lam. "22 New Year's Resolutions for Architects" 26 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802074/22-new-years-resolutions-for-architects/>

