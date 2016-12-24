Matthijs Ia Roi Wins Belgian Monument Competition with Museum of Hospitality

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matthijs Ia Roi

London-based Dutch architect Matthijs Ia Roi has won the Belgian Monument Competition with his proposal, Museum of Hospitality, which will be built in Amersfoort, Netherlands.

The museum will serve as a symbol of hospitality for refugees in the Netherlands and will compliment the neighboring World War I monument, which was a gift from Belgium in recognition of the Netherlands hosting Belgian soldiers during the war.

+9

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matthijs Ia Roi

The ‘Museum of Hospitality’ acts as an exhibition pavilion next to the current monument. It tells the story of the Belgian refugees during World War I with the intention of drawing parallels to today’s refugee crisis as well. It will stand as a reminder to future generations of the importance of providing hospitality to those in need, said the architects on a press release.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matthijs Ia Roi

The pavilion will feature two masses, each of which will host a small exhibition space—the first area will detail the Belgian refugee crisis in the Netherlands during World War I, and the second space will exhibit 100 years of refugee hospitality in the Netherlands from World War I onwards.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matthijs Ia Roi

Save this picture! Courtesy of Matthijs Ia Roi

Inspired by the “Amsterdam-style” of the existing monument, the building’s form mimics the plasticity of masses essential to the style through movement and pliancy. Furthermore, the new building will utilize the same brick and limestone as the existing monument.

Construction on Museum of Hospitality is set to complete in 2019.

News via: Matthijs Ia Roi.