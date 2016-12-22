World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. UrbanCarve
  6. 2016
  7. Swallow House / UrbanCarve

Swallow House / UrbanCarve

  • 19:00 - 22 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Swallow House / UrbanCarve
Save this picture!
Swallow House / UrbanCarve, © mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

© mwphotoinc © mwphotoinc © mwphotoinc © mwphotoinc +36

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

The client is an elderly couple, retired from Taipei, wants to begin their new life at their country hometown, Yilan. They, who grew up at Jhuangwei, Yilan, has great nostalgia for the sloping black terracotta roof, red brick walls, and the scenic view of Gueishan Island's. Their experience, the small road wandering through the rice field and the passage across the watering ditch, has been discussed constantly and become the core of this project’s concept, related to home.

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

Design Strategy

- Glazed gable void

By shifting two solid masses backwards and forwards, a void is generated and set as the core of a “home”. It functions as household alter of family’s ancestor. And we want to redefind this space’s relations in Taiwan’s family.

-The Rooftop overlooking Gueishan Island

Through the ritual of drinking teas and appreciating the sun rising, we want the client to live again in the nature. Architecturally, we create several roof terraces to provide various sceneries, such as the rice field, the mountain in the distance, and the sun rising from the sea horizon.

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

- The portrait of home

In architectural design, we imagined the house as an abstract swallows’ nest, so the characteristic feature can be identified in the vast rural field, from far away. And more to the function of these two shifting solid masses, which are planned for client’s two sons to inhabit, it is generated a flowing space that is more flexible and can be multi-functioned.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

- Integrated landscape and spatial experience 

There are the wandering small country roads, the irrigating ditches amidst the paddy rice field, and the rolling hills in the distant, which we transform into a spatial experience: the curvilinear staircase in the living room, suspended platform along the axis on which one can sit on or lie down, the stairs changing with the gables, and the attic space shaped by the folding walls. All these elements integrate together and generate another spatial experience. 

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

- The use of light-well motivating the flow of the space

Designed strategically, we shifting the viewpoint to make the space more interesting and have the quality of flowing. Therefore, the light-well on the top of the balcony, the skylight atop the attic, and the clerestory of the household alter all increase the fowling quality. 

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

When the night comes quietly, the flowing void of the household alter becomes the safe harbor for the family to come home to. 

Save this picture!
© mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Taiwan
Cite: "Swallow House / UrbanCarve" 22 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802063/swallow-house-urbancarve/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© mwphotoinc

燕子归巢 / 术刻建筑师事务所 UrbanCarve

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »