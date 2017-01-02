World
  Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 2 January, 2017
Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

  • Collaborators

    Diego Curcio, Fred Gomes, Mariana Amoedo e Nathalie Ventura.

  • Landscape Designer

    Rafael Costa Bastos

  • Construction

    Equipe Caldeirão do Huck
© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

From the architect. The scenery is the backwoods of Alagoas, Brazil, a place so atypical of great beauty and simplicity. It helped us understand that the kickoff should be to enhance local culture by using regional techniques on the design and construction of a home and its interior. The result is a cozy, clear and light environment.

© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Thermal comfort was a priority in the project. We created cross ventilation and holes in the roof so that the hot air could be exhausted, while the cold air was coming in. Translucent roofing tiles and perforated bricks also helped to bring ventilation and natural light to the house interior, almost absent previously.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Neutral colored furniture highlighted local craft objects. Works of art from natives as well as the reuse of typical objects in the interior design were some of the actions that nurtured the design.

© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Kitchen has a special treatment in the house, since there is a cook in the family that helps many community institutions. The dining room is integrated to the kitchen in a way that this space is shared intensely by the family. At the rooms, studying was the focus.

© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

At the facade, we decided to use mostly white paint so as to talk with the light colours of the local architecture, while the green, the blue and the vegetation in strategic places give life to the project.

© João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura
Cite: "Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura" 02 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802056/alagoas-house-tavares-duayer-arquitetura/>

