Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Antonio Jurado
  6. 2012
  7. Casa TR / Antonio Jurado

Casa TR / Antonio Jurado

  • 05:00 - 25 December, 2016
Casa TR / Antonio Jurado
Casa TR / Antonio Jurado, © Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

© Antonio Jurado © Antonio Jurado © Antonio Jurado © Antonio Jurado +21

  • Architects

    Antonio Jurado

  • Location

    Calle Castillo, 29793 Torrox, Málaga, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Antonio Jurado

  • Area

    177.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Antonio Jurado

  • Collaborating Architect

    María Rosa Jurado, Javier Martínez y Jesús Navarro.

  • Technical Architect

    Francisco Bueno

  • Technical Architect Collaborator

    Mar Manzanera
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

From the architect. The project is located in the historical center of Torrox, in Malaga (Spain), that it has a very clear homogeneity and a strong Mediterranean character, where the buildings adapt to the topography, so that the resulting streets are winding and uneven slopes between parallel streets.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

Faced with these initial conditions, we insert the house in the urban pattern in the most silent way, interweaving the place to the needs of the owners.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

What makes characteristic to the house is fundamentally the place where it is located. It is an extremely complex environment, the L-shaped plot and with an area of only 56 m2. The plot is arranged in a corner, giving two of its sides to public streets at different levels. 

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

As for the relationship with the environment, with the landscape, we propose large windows that dilute the boundaries between exterior and interior. In this way, the landscape becomes the essential element of the house. The climatic conditions of Torrox, makes the project open to the environment and dialogue with it.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

The house is an intermediate point between interior and exterior, between the landscape and the intimate, between reality and reflection.

The program is divided into three packages:

-Storage

-Private

-Common.

The program dedicated to storage is located in semi-basement floor and has direct access from the stepped street.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

The program dedicated to private use (bedrooms and a bathroom) is situated on the ground floor, together with the main access to the building.

Plans
Plans

The program dedicated to common use is situated on the first floor, as this floor has the best relationship with the environment, creating in this floor a single open space, where there is the triple use of kitchen-dining-living room and a toilet.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

On the second floor is a terrace, divided in two by a small space that serves as a laundry room and receives the stairs from the kitchen. The two terraces have different characters, so that one has a more private sense, covered by a pergola and the other terrace is more open, where a small barbecue is located.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

One of the key points of the home is the location of the staircase. We decided to attach it to one of the party walls, so that the floor is free. In the common use floor we opted for an open white steel staircase as the walls, so that it becomes permeable to the light and the views.

Elevations
Elevations

Something important in this house is its bioclimatic character, the energy saving and the adaptation to climatological conditions, projecting cross ventilation and glass with solar treatment.

© Antonio Jurado
© Antonio Jurado

As a general project strategy, we reduce the range of colors to white and gray. This reduction applies also to the furniture, both the kitchen and the rest of the house. In this way the whole house is understood in an integral and continuous way.

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa TR / Antonio Jurado" 25 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802050/casa-tr-antonio-jurado/>

