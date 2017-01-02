World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Industrial Architecture
  Spain
  José Miguel García Pérez
  Logistics and Auxiliary Services for JATA / José Miguel García Pérez

Logistics and Auxiliary Services for JATA / José Miguel García Pérez

  2 January, 2017
Logistics and Auxiliary Services for JATA / José Miguel García Pérez
© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas

© José Manuel Cutillas

  • Architects

    José Miguel García Pérez

  • Location

    Ciudad Agroalimentaria, Tudela, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    José Miguel García Pérez

  • Project Team

    Sara Catalán Sesma, Ricardo Martínez Jordán

  • Area

    18550.0 m2

  • Photographs

    José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas

From the architect. JATA is a company with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacture and marketing of household appliances. With its original headquarters already obsolete, it was decided to build new, larger facilities, which would cover the current requirements of the company and the market. These requirements were mainly a large logistical area and spaces destined to activities of manipulation, recovery, production lines, laboratory, etc. On the other hand a properly administrative area.

© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas

With this distribution of the program and under operating guidelines studied by Jata throughout its history, the project was born with two volumes of pure lines and an industrialized construction based on prefabricated concrete elements, as a reference to the company and its production in series, which allowed to reduce the execution time. The largest volume houses the logistics program meanwhile the smaller one embraces the rest of the areas.

© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas

The logistic warehouse has 14.6 m of maximum height, 100 m of width and 120 m of length. It is a building with a closed facade of concrete panels placed horizontally, prefabricated structure of concrete sconces of big lights to achieve an interior space as clear as possible, naturally illuminated thanks to skylights and exutorios in deck. The offices, of smaller size and greater complexity, is defined by a facade with prefabricated elements of vertical concrete from floor to deck, with an orientation S-SO that allows to take advantage of the natural light for the whole day, achieving a uniform natural illumination throughout the building, and allowing the best possible views of the open landscape and the Moncayo peak. Light is present everywhere and transparency is intended in all spaces, creating connections between different working areas and achieving greater efficiency and better working conditions within the company.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Despite all difficulties, the program has been developed to achieve a project with an architectural value associated to the company, a design that corresponds to the innovative but, at the same time, traditional character of Jata Appliances.

© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas

This quality of the building based on repetition, austerity and functionality generates a rigorous piece that is necessary to disrupt in order to mark the access to the interior. Therefore, the entrance to the office building fractures a corner of the main parallelepiped, creating an atrium of double height and broken shape that contrasts with the austerity of the totality.

© José Manuel Cutillas
© José Manuel Cutillas
Cite: "Logistics and Auxiliary Services for JATA / José Miguel García Pérez" 02 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

