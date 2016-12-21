World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Video: Daniel Libeskind on the "Jungle" of New York City

Video: Daniel Libeskind on the "Jungle" of New York City

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Video: Daniel Libeskind on the "Jungle" of New York City

“If you took the whole world and collapsed it into one little ball, you’d find it here, in this city.”

In this video from the Louisiana Channel, Daniel Libeskind talks about the chaotic beauty of and his love for New York City. Born in Poland, at the age of 13 Libeskind immigrated to New York, where he witnessed both the building and the collapse of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. Intimate with the site, Libeskind was later tasked with designing the masterplan for the World Trade Center's reconstruction.

Check out the video to hear the architect discuss the tolerance, complexities and fascination of his adopted home.

Via Louisiana Channel.

Daniel Libeskind on Immigration, New York City, and 'the State of the World'

Spotlight: Daniel Libeskind

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Video: Daniel Libeskind on the "Jungle" of New York City" 21 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802042/video-daniel-libeskind-on-the-jungle-of-new-york-city/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »