  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects
  6. 2015
House Sch / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects

  • 13:00 - 25 December, 2016
House Sch / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects, © Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

© Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar +13

  • Concrete Engineer

    Mader & Flatz, Bregenz

  • Wood Engineer

    mkp, Dornbirn

  • HVAC

    B. Langer, Wolfurt

  • Electric

    Kremmel & Schneider, Lustenau

  • Building physics

    B. Weithas, Lauterach
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Built on an extremely steep piece of land with an area of only 450m², Dietrich│Untertrifaller designed this single family home to best fit the constraints of the site. While a concrete core ties the house to the hill and contains all service rooms, a more open wooden structure was chosen for the living area and bedrooms.  The form of the home allows for the focal point of all the interior spaces to be the forests below.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Section
Section
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Austria
Cite: "House Sch / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects" 25 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802041/house-sch-dietrich-untertrifaller-architects/>

