House Sch / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects

+13

Concrete Engineer Mader & Flatz, Bregenz

Wood Engineer mkp, Dornbirn

HVAC B. Langer, Wolfurt

Electric Kremmel & Schneider, Lustenau

Building physics B. Weithas, Lauterach More Specs Less Specs

Built on an extremely steep piece of land with an area of only 450m², Dietrich│Untertrifaller designed this single family home to best fit the constraints of the site. While a concrete core ties the house to the hill and contains all service rooms, a more open wooden structure was chosen for the living area and bedrooms. The form of the home allows for the focal point of all the interior spaces to be the forests below.