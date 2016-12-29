Hole 14 House / Javier Muñoz Menéndez

+16

Architects Muñoz Arquitectos

Location Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

Architect in Charge Javier Muñoz Menéndez

Area 876.33 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs David Cervera

Other participants Gareth Lowe Negrón, Celine Monteagudo, Iza Pérez Jaramillo, Javier Ceballos Cabañas

Construction Taran - Lae. Esteban Muñoz Castillo, Eduardo Muñoz Medina More Specs Less Specs

For this project we had the opportunity to work on an irregularly shaped, 1,708 square meter plot, with 21 trees, in an exclusive golf club development in the north of the city of Merida.

In common with our previous projects, the challenge -which also constitutes one of our firm beliefs- was to respect the existing trees, as they are tenants which have more right to continue living there than the new habitants.

The house is fragmented in order to respect all the trees on the property. A white volume contains all the house’s services and is supported by the stone walls that frame the entrance. A main entrance –an open, gardened space- has two trees and creates a hallway before you reach the house itself. The circulation continues when entering the public space that consists of the living room, dining room and kitchen, which is also shaded by two other trees.

The house has three volumes and two intermediate patios which contain the existing trees. The first volume combines the entrance and top-floor services; the second includes the double-height public areas; and the third boasts the main living area and open-air swimming pool on the ground floor, while the bedrooms and terrace are located on the top floor.

From the moment you enter the house, each space you pass through offers spectacular views of the golf course.