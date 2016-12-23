World
  Conceptual Monument Reveals Truth of Denmark's National Identity

Conceptual Monument Reveals Truth of Denmark's National Identity

Conceptual Monument Reveals Truth of Denmark's National Identity
Courtesy of Søjlerne
The Pillars is a new monument in the heart of Copenhagen dedicated to informing the public through a combination of national data and artistic beauty. Inspired by other nationally recognized works such as the 10,000 Year Clock in Texas; Mount Rushmore in South Dakota; and the Fühlometer (Feel-o-Meter) in Lindau, Germany, The Pillars encourages both citizens and leaders to understand the facts of their national development. 

Powered by data from established sources such as the UN, Statistics Denmark, and the CIA World Factbook, The Pillars are modeled after the birch trees common to Nordic forests, with lit holes in place of the markings on trees. These holes light up to visualize information about Denmark in the last decade; for example, an increase in life expectancy would be signified by lights turned on over more than half the height of the tree.

Courtesy of Søjlerne
Other trees represent unemployment, GDP, pollution, income equality, and mortality. The goal, according to the team of architects, policy makers, and international ambassadors responsible for the project, is to help the Denmark's people understand their country's development and continually strive for improvement.

News via: Søjlerne

