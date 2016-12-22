A+U 2016:11 Hermann Czech

The November 2016 issue of a+u is a special issue dedicated to the Austrian architect Hermann Czech, who lives and works in Vienna, and was edited in cooperation with guest editor Professor Christian Kühn of the Technische Universität Wien. This issue explores the many facets of his architectural thought and practice through works that range from furniture design through to urban-scale infrastructure.
Feature: Hermann Czech
Essay: Hermann Czech and the Disappearance of Architecture / Christian Kühn
“Less” or “More” – Introduction
- Apartment house Petrusgasse
- Kurhaus restaurant Baden-Baden
- Biennale 2000
- Spatial Urban Planning
Methods
- Winter glazing Opera loggia
- Convertible roof over Graben
- M House
- Exhibition The Vienna Circle
- Exhibition Schubert97
- Exhibition von hier aus Düsseldorf
Irony
- Transformation Schwarzenberg Palais
- Wunder-Bar
- S House
- Pavilion Frankfurt Palmengarten
- Furnishing Swiss Re Centre, Zurich
- Antiquarian Bookshop Löcker & Wögenstein
The Existent
- Café in Museum of Applied Arts
- Terrace Housing Brunnengasse
- Rosa Jochmann Elementary School
- Stadtparksteg Pedestrian bridge
- Urbani House transformation
- Conversion Apartment with tower Bäckerstraße
- Rooftop Günthergasse
- Paltaufgasse Block development at elevated underground terminal
- Gloriette transformation
Pluralism
- Kleines Café
- Wine House PUNKT
- Fair Hotel
- Villa addition / renovation Altenberg
- “Housing for Generations” Mühlgrund
- Exhibition Wunderblock (History of the Modern Soul)
- Exhibition Vienna 1938
Project List
TitleA+U 2016:11 Hermann Czech
AuthorA+U Publishing
PublisherA+U Publishing Co., LTD.
Publication year2016
BindingSoftcover
LanguageEnglish / Japanese