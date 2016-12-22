The November 2016 issue of a+u is a special issue dedicated to the Austrian architect Hermann Czech, who lives and works in Vienna, and was edited in cooperation with guest editor Professor Christian Kühn of the Technische Universität Wien. This issue explores the many facets of his architectural thought and practice through works that range from furniture design through to urban-scale infrastructure.

Feature: Hermann Czech

Essay: Hermann Czech and the Disappearance of Architecture / Christian Kühn

“Less” or “More” – Introduction

Apartment house Petrusgasse

Kurhaus restaurant Baden-Baden

Biennale 2000

Spatial Urban Planning

Methods

Winter glazing Opera loggia

Convertible roof over Graben

M House

Exhibition The Vienna Circle

Exhibition Schubert97

Exhibition von hier aus Düsseldorf

Irony

Transformation Schwarzenberg Palais

Wunder-Bar

S House

Pavilion Frankfurt Palmengarten

Furnishing Swiss Re Centre, Zurich

Antiquarian Bookshop Löcker & Wögenstein

The Existent

Café in Museum of Applied Arts

Terrace Housing Brunnengasse

Rosa Jochmann Elementary School

Stadtparksteg Pedestrian bridge

Urbani House transformation

Conversion Apartment with tower Bäckerstraße

Rooftop Günthergasse

Paltaufgasse Block development at elevated underground terminal

Gloriette transformation

Pluralism

Kleines Café

Wine House PUNKT

Fair Hotel

Villa addition / renovation Altenberg

“Housing for Generations” Mühlgrund

Exhibition Wunderblock (History of the Modern Soul)

Exhibition Vienna 1938

Project List

Title A+U 2016:11 Hermann Czech

Author A+U Publishing

Publisher A+U Publishing Co., LTD.

Publication year 2016

Binding Softcover

Language English / Japanese