Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has released its Home Design Trends Survey for the third quarter of 2016, which focuses on community and neighborhood design. According to the Survey, homeowners are generally expressing more interest in community development, as indicated by the popularity of thoughtful community design with access to amenities.

There is additionally, according to the Survey, a demand for walkable neighborhoods, access to public transportation, and multi-generational housing, as well as a demand for more and larger glass windows, driven by building technologies like smart glass windows.

Furthermore, “infill development along with an increasing demand for tear-down properties is a signal that urban housing continues to grow denser.”

Learn more about the 2016 Home Design Trends Survey at the AIA’s interactive infographic, here.

News via: The American Institute of Architects (AIA).