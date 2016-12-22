World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey

Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey
Save this picture!
Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey, Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects (AIA)
Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects (AIA)

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has released its Home Design Trends Survey for the third quarter of 2016, which focuses on community and neighborhood design. According to the Survey, homeowners are generally expressing more interest in community development, as indicated by the popularity of thoughtful community design with access to amenities. 

There is additionally, according to the Survey, a demand for walkable neighborhoods, access to public transportation, and multi-generational housing, as well as a demand for more and larger glass windows, driven by building technologies like smart glass windows.

Furthermore, “infill development along with an increasing demand for tear-down properties is a signal that urban housing continues to grow denser.”

Learn more about the 2016 Home Design Trends Survey at the AIA’s interactive infographic, here.

News via: The American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Interactive Infographic Unveils AIA's 2016 Third Quarter Home Design Trends Survey" 22 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801976/interactive-infographic-unveils-aias-2016-third-quarter-home-design-trends-survey/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »