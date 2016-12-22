Amsterdam Oersoep / RAMSA + Rijnboutt

+63

Sketches and Renderings Courtesy of Arno Coenen, Iris Roskam and Hans van Bentem

Other participants Bouwinvest, TopVastgoed, Zuliani Kunst en Terrazzo, Friedhoff, De Beeldenfabriek, Maatwerk Tegels, Tetterode Glas, Wilwy, SUKI-D, Kolektiv, Arttenders, No Dutch No Glory, De Nijs – Dura Vermeer

Artists Arno Coenen, Iris Roskam, Hans van Bentem More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Amsterdam Oersoep is part of Nowadays, a redevelopment project along the Nieuwendijk and Damrak in Amsterdam. Nowadays is designed by RAMSA in collaboration with Rijnboutt. Astists Arno Coenen, Iris Roskam and Hans van Bentem collaborated with the architects to create Amsterdam Oersoep as integral part of the architecture.

With ‘Amsterdam Oersoep’ artist duo Arno & Iris and Hans van Bentem bring an ode to the canals of Amsterdam. Each object, from the ceiling to the floors, has symbolic references to the city of Amsterdam, its history and its future.

The artwork shows 450 m2 of glass mosaic with representations of everything that defines the unique character of Amsterdam. The floor is a made out of a traditional Italian Terrazzo with a pattern designed to resemble archeological excavations. The walls are made of handmade tiles, with 27 symbols applied in goldluster. In addition, immensely large gilded and engraved mirrors are installed displaying a tale of water, life and death. The lighting is provided by a total of seven chandeliers in three different styles: two large ones (named ‘Rembrandt’), one middle size (the ‘Vermeer’), and four smaller ones (named after ‘Ferdinand Bol’). These unique chandeliers are made of recycled bicycle parts, such as gears, head lamps, and handlebars – a reference to the sediment found in the Amsterdam canals and the Dutch tradition of cycling. Furthermore, fourteen three-dimensional stained glass lamps are installed, inspired by classic portal lamps, still visible at the entrances of Amsterdam canal houses. And for those ready to get their bottle of water: all these crafts are combined by high tech technologies to mill the bronze fish fountain.