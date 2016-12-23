World
  Nursery and Primary School "DE TOL" / Dierendonckblancke Architects

Nursery and Primary School “DE TOL” / Dierendonckblancke Architects

  • 02:00 - 23 December, 2016
Nursery and Primary School “DE TOL” / Dierendonckblancke Architects
Nursery and Primary School “DE TOL” / Dierendonckblancke Architects, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

  • Collaborators

    Koen Schoukens, Corné Schep, Pierre De Brun

  • Consultants

    Studiebureau Cobe (structure), Studiebureau Boydens(technics)

  • Client

    Municipality Riemst
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

From the architect. The project site is located in the town centre of Herderen, in between church and cemetery, a small park and a day care centre. The site has a 3m level difference, which is exploited to arrange access to the school.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The school exists of two three story rectangular volumes. The shifted configuration of these volumes creates two corners/‘armpits’ where the entrances are located. By pushing the volumes against the steep level drop, a separate access to each level can easily be organized.

Section
Section

The lower level houses the nursery school that has its own playground, adjacent to the day care centre. A wide hall in between class rooms serves as an indoor playground or lunch room for the toddlers.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The primary school’s main entrance is located above, at the level of the church, and has another playground. This level houses the school’s administration and a multi use hall that serves as a refectory for the primary school.

Level -1
Level -1

After school hours and during weekends, the hall is used as a neighbourhood centre by various social & cultural associations.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The upper level contains the primary school’s class rooms. High up in the trees, they overlook the town’s green surroundings. The spacious hall in between the class rooms can be used for communal activities.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

An open staircase and adjacent atrium (double height space) provide views throughout the whole school. - 

Ground Level
Ground Level
Cite: "Nursery and Primary School "DE TOL" / Dierendonckblancke Architects" 23 Dec 2016. ArchDaily.

