World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. Itay Friedman Architects
  6. 2016
  7. T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects

T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects

  • 02:00 - 31 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects
Save this picture!
T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects, © Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad

© Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad +25

Save this picture!
© Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad

From the architect. Transforming this apartment into a working/living space was the trigger for the renovation. The requirements where simple: Dividing the space into two self-sustaining units intertwined into one.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

As the division strategy took shape, the T concept was born, creating a constructed separation of plasterboard walls and carpentry to utilize every cubic meter, both for use and storage.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad
Save this picture!
© Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad

The strategy was to create a division wall that acts as both an axis element and a functional storage space. The division created one dilemma, which would enforce a feeling of a smaller living space. To deal with this, the white color was chosen as a predominant feature to give the space a cleaner, lighter effect.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The client wanted to retain the Altbau (Old building) feeling, of the former workers dwellings, within the typical Berlin "style", allowing us to reinstall old building elements alongside modern ones.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad

The result followed the theme of creating within a small budget a spacious living/working environment within a small space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Germany
Cite: "T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects" 31 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801967/t-concept-apartment-itay-friedman-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »