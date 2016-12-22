World
  7. Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase  

Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase  

  • 05:00 - 22 December, 2016
Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase  
Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase  , © Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

© Thomas Meyer © Thomas Meyer © Thomas Meyer © Thomas Meyer +25

  • Architects

    Gonzalez Haase  

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Architects in Charge

    Judith Haase, Pierre Jorge Gonzalez

  • Project Manager

    Lea Lin Böhmer

  • Area

    72.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

From the architect. Beets & Roots is a casual fast-food restaurant set in the heart of Berlin-Mitte. The restaurant integrates the idea of modern, healthy and honest fast-food to supply guests with vitamins in an atmosphere reminiscent of an American Diner. 

© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

The space sets the foundation of the brand and has been designed with future locations in mind. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The environment is fully integrated – the use of tiles across the bar, floors and walls create connections between the coloured zones that divide the space into the four main areas of the restaurant. 

© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer

With a lighting concept that consists of irregular neon halos in contrasting warm and cold tones and Mary Lennox’s planting concept the atmosphere is balanced and with a good conscience. 

© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer
© Thomas Meyer
