Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase 

Architects Gonzalez Haase

Location Berlin, Germany

Architects in Charge Judith Haase, Pierre Jorge Gonzalez

Project Manager Lea Lin Böhmer

Area 72.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Thomas Meyer

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Team Ewan Cashman, Jiani Fu, Michal Igla, Carolina Fiuza Matos More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Beets & Roots is a casual fast-food restaurant set in the heart of Berlin-Mitte. The restaurant integrates the idea of modern, healthy and honest fast-food to supply guests with vitamins in an atmosphere reminiscent of an American Diner.

The space sets the foundation of the brand and has been designed with future locations in mind.

The environment is fully integrated – the use of tiles across the bar, floors and walls create connections between the coloured zones that divide the space into the four main areas of the restaurant.

With a lighting concept that consists of irregular neon halos in contrasting warm and cold tones and Mary Lennox’s planting concept the atmosphere is balanced and with a good conscience.