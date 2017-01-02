World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Belgium
  5. Dierendonckblancke Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Het Gielsbos / Dierendonckblancke Architects

Het Gielsbos / Dierendonckblancke Architects

  • 05:00 - 2 January, 2017
Het Gielsbos / Dierendonckblancke Architects
Het Gielsbos / Dierendonckblancke Architects, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

© Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin +17

  • Collaborators

    Simon Vermote, Sarah Bijtebier, Lore Verheyleweghen, Delphine Van Aerde, Pierre De Brun, Sara Callebaut ,Catherine Pyck, Lisa Lu

  • Landscape Design

    Denis Dujardin

  • Structure

    Studieburo Mouton

  • Technics

    Studiebureau Boydens

  • Acoustics

    Daidalos-Peutz

  • Art integration

    Jos Devriendt
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

From the architect. Het Gielsbos is an existing care facility for people with severe mental disabilities, located on large, green, public domain within the municipality of Gierle. This project includes the design of a masterplan to replace the outdated pavilions that houses the residents and to design seven new homes.

Dwellings Site Plan
Dwellings Site Plan

Previously, the site was cut in half by a central axis, from which a network of smaller roads branched out without any clear hierarchy. All pavilions were situated in the northern half of the site. 

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The master plan suggests making better use of the whole domain by replacing this central axis by a loop road that would connect six new residential clusters, located over the whole site, with the existing administrative and sports facilities.
The loop roads facilitates efficient on-site logistic movements by bike, foot or (occasionally) motorized traffic, e.g. for a doctor's visit, mail delivery or the distribution of meals. 

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The new residential clusters consist of five interconnected pavilions or ‘homes’, situated on both sides of the loop road. When the road passes through a cluster, it widens and becomes a public courtyard for the pavilions around it. All activity on the courtyard is visible from the living rooms of each home: the courtyard becomes a lively communal and logistic space. Each home functions more or less independently, but is connected with the adjacent ones to facilitate internal logistics for care workers.

Section Dwelling Type 1
Section Dwelling Type 1
Section Dwelling Type 2
Section Dwelling Type 2

The homes each consist of five volumes with pitched roofs, built around a small central patio. The play of volumes, the configuration of the homes around a central courtyard and the small-size residential clusters help create the perception of a real residential environment, rather than a care institution.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Belgium
Cite: "Het Gielsbos / Dierendonckblancke Architects" 02 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801939/het-gielsbos-dierendonckblancke-architects/>

