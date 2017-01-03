Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss

+17

Architects Nps Tchoban Voss

Location Ackerstraße 29, 10115 Berlin, Germany

Architect in Charge Sergei Tchoban

Project Team Kenan Ozan, Katja Fuks, Natalia von Kruechten, Anissa Landgraf

Project Partners Karsten Waldschmidt (LP 1-3), Philipp Bauer (LP 4-8)

Area 3.125 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Werner Hutchmacher

From the architect. The residential building in the Ackerstraße is part of a vivid area in Berlin-Mitte. Little nice stores, cafes and restaurants are forming a very special authentic urban area.

This four-storey building with an additional stacked storey is presenting its elaborate façade cladding on three exposed sides. Burnt in a circular kiln the bricks have a bright beige colouring. Massive elements of white architectural concrete give the surface of the building a particular structure serving as window cladding. The vertically and horizontally aligned windows in different sizes are absorbing and reflecting the heterogeneous character of the neighbourhood.

The building comprises eight residential units with an area of 70-190 square metres. The stacked storey comprises a 290 square metres penthouse with a spacious terrace. The ground floor and the first floor as well as partly the basement are used for commercial purposes. In addition to commercial units there are 10 parking lots the basement.

The building is completed according to low energy standards. The residents are furthermore provided with solar energy, since the whole roof area is equipped with a photovoltaic system. A geothermal system supplies the building with heating and air conditioning.