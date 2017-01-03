World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Germany
  5. Nps Tchoban Voss
  6. 2016
  7. Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss

Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss

  • 03:00 - 3 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss
Save this picture!
Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss, © Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher

© Werner Hutchmacher © Werner Hutchmacher © Werner Hutchmacher © Werner Hutchmacher +17

  • Architects

    Nps Tchoban Voss

  • Location

    Ackerstraße 29, 10115 Berlin, Germany

  • Architect in Charge

    Sergei Tchoban

  • Project Team

    Kenan Ozan, Katja Fuks, Natalia von Kruechten, Anissa Landgraf

  • Project Partners

    Karsten Waldschmidt (LP 1-3), Philipp Bauer (LP 4-8)

  • Area

    3.125 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Werner Hutchmacher
Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher

From the architect. The residential building in the Ackerstraße is part of a vivid area in Berlin-Mitte. Little nice stores, cafes and restaurants are forming a very special authentic urban area. 

Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher

This four-storey building with an additional stacked storey is presenting its elaborate façade cladding on three exposed sides. Burnt in a circular kiln the bricks have a bright beige colouring. Massive elements of white architectural concrete give the surface of the building a particular structure serving as window cladding. The vertically and horizontally aligned windows in different sizes are absorbing and reflecting the heterogeneous character of the neighbourhood. 

Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher

The building comprises eight residential units with an area of 70-190 square metres. The stacked storey comprises a 290 square metres penthouse with a spacious terrace. The ground floor and the first floor as well as partly the basement are used for commercial purposes. In addition to commercial units there are 10 parking lots the basement. 

Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher
Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher

The building is completed according to low energy standards. The residents are furthermore provided with solar energy, since the whole roof area is equipped with a photovoltaic system. A geothermal system supplies the building with heating and air conditioning.  

Save this picture!
© Werner Hutchmacher
© Werner Hutchmacher
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Germany
Cite: "Ackerstraße 29 / Nps Tchoban Voss" 03 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801936/ackerstrasse-29-nps-tchoban-voss/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »