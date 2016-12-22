World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Detail: Washrooms, Restrooms, Bathrooms, Lavatories, and Toilets

Detail: Washrooms, Restrooms, Bathrooms, Lavatories, and Toilets

Besides the kitchen, the bathroom often takes top priority when building or renovating a home. However, choosing a look is not always easy, so here we have gathered 13 stunning bathrooms from previously published projects to provide inspiration in your own designs. Each is filled with inspiring ideas for your own project; from relaxing tubs to sleek showers, one of these bathrooms is sure to suit your style. 

The first steps in the evolution of the physical space of the bathroom that we know of today occurred in Scotland, where the first rustic latrines were constructed, and in Pakistan, where systems of pipes of cooked mud embedded in brick constructions have been found. These innovations date back to 3000 BC, later evolving into the first vats, toilets and ceramic pipes of the Minoan nobility, then to the copper plumbing of the Egyptians (who used their baths to celebrate religious ceremonies), then to the Romans, who transformed personal hygiene into a social act with public baths, covered with tiles.

During the middle ages, a widespread lack of concern for hygiene arose, but plumbing systems resurfaced in the early seventeenth century - although some of this era's most impressive constructions, such as the palace of Versailles, did not include bathrooms. The early industrial revolution in England also did not contribute much, since the rapidity of urbanization and industrialization caused an overcrowding that was very difficult to control. It was only in the 1830s that an outbreak of cholera in London forced the authorities to launch a campaign to incorporate sanitary facilities into homes, taking the first step towards the toilets with cisterns that we use today.

Today the bathroom as a space has gone beyond its purely hygienic function and has entered into an exclusive area of its own design. Now, regardless of whether you are a bath person or strictly a shower person, these 13 awe-inducing bathrooms take daily cleansing to a whole new level.

Returning Hut / FM.X Interior Design

Save this picture!
© WU Yong-Chang
© WU Yong-Chang

+ Takapuna House / Athfield Architects

Save this picture!
Takapuna House / Athfield Architects. Image © Simon Devitt
Takapuna House / Athfield Architects. Image © Simon Devitt

+ House W / 01Arq

Save this picture!
Casa W / 01Arq . Image © Mauricio Fuertes
Casa W / 01Arq . Image © Mauricio Fuertes

+ Tigh Port na Long / Dualchas Architects

Save this picture!
Tigh Port na Long / Dualchas Architects . Image © Andre Lee
Tigh Port na Long / Dualchas Architects . Image © Andre Lee

+ Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

Save this picture!
Casa Oruga / Sebastián Irarrázaval Delpiano . Image © Sergio Pirrone
Casa Oruga / Sebastián Irarrázaval Delpiano . Image © Sergio Pirrone

Refugi Lieptgas / Georg Nickisch + Selina Walder

Save this picture!
© Ralph Feiner
© Ralph Feiner

Totem House / rzlbd

Save this picture!
Courtesy of rzlbd
Courtesy of rzlbd

+ Casa L / Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa L / Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Casa L / Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

+ Can Manuel d’en Corda / Marià Castelló + Daniel Redolat

Save this picture!
Can Manuel d’en Corda / Marià Castelló + Daniel Redolat . Image © Estudi Es Pujol de s'Era
Can Manuel d’en Corda / Marià Castelló + Daniel Redolat . Image © Estudi Es Pujol de s'Era

+ Apartment Refurbishment in Pamplona / Iñigo Beguiristain

Save this picture!
JA Rehabilitación de departamento en Pamplona / Iñigo Beguiristáin . Image © Iñaki Bergera
JA Rehabilitación de departamento en Pamplona / Iñigo Beguiristáin . Image © Iñaki Bergera

+ Grow / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this picture!
Grow / APOLLO Architects & Associates . Image © Masao Nishikawa
Grow / APOLLO Architects & Associates . Image © Masao Nishikawa

+ Fagerstrom House / Claesson Koivisto Rune

Save this picture!
Vivienda Fagerstrom / Claesson Koivisto Rune . Image © Åke E:son Lindman
Vivienda Fagerstrom / Claesson Koivisto Rune . Image © Åke E:son Lindman

+ House On The River Reuss / Dolmus Architects

Save this picture!
Casa en el río Reuss / Dolmus Arquitectos. Image © Roger Frei
Casa en el río Reuss / Dolmus Arquitectos. Image © Roger Frei

Need more inspiration? Check out our Pinterest bathroom board, and remember you can find all the latest materials by checking out our Product Catalog

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Detail: Washrooms, Restrooms, Bathrooms, Lavatories, and Toilets" 22 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. (Trans. AD Editorial Team) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801913/detail-washrooms-restrooms-bathrooms-lavatories-and-toilets/>

