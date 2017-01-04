World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects
  6. 2015
  7. School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes

School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes

  • 03:00 - 4 January, 2017
School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes
School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo +14

  • Building Services

    Armor Ingenierie

  • Acoustics

    Acoustibel

  • Structural Engineer

    Espace Ingenierie

  • Cost Planning

    M2C

  • Sustainability

    Act Environnement
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

From the architect. In cooperation with Colas Durand Architectes, Dietrich | Untertrifaller built this middle-school in Broons/Bretagne. 16 classrooms and 9 theme specific rooms as well as an entertaining area for after school activities provide spaces for 600 students. 

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Ground Level
Ground Level
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Level 1
Level 1
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The building itself is constructed with concrete and wood elements. The facade of the main floor is covered with the famous local stone, the two upper floors impress with a wood facade.

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools France
