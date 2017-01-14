Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten

+44

From the architect. If you like homes that are designed for close family lifestyle, then you'll find that "Swiss Simplicity" brings comfortable family living to near perfection. By using simple shapes and forms and bringing them together in a unique architectural layout, this modern-meets-traditional home gives you the best in all areas of design. Elements such as wood, concrete, stone, & steel come together harmoniously to balance the interior pallet as well as the overall architecture.

Located in Seltisberg, Switzerland, this residential home follows the strict Swiss construction guidelines while artistically breaking away from them. In this film, we speak with the homeowner, Tina, and the architects at Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten, about the design of this home. With the use of 3D renderings, sketches, & walkthroughs, we learn about the interior layout of this home as well as the incredibly cute lifestyle lived within.

WP Architekten is one of the most thorough firms we have come across in all of our travels. They take a deep holistic approach to design and explore pretty much every avenue of technology the market offers to create and convey their ideas.