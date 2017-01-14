World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten

Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten

  • 02:00 - 14 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten
Save this picture!
Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten, © Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

© Chibi Moku © Chibi Moku © Chibi Moku © Chibi Moku +44

Save this picture!
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

From the architect. If you like homes that are designed for close family lifestyle, then you'll find that "Swiss Simplicity" brings comfortable family living to near perfection. By using simple shapes and forms and bringing them together in a unique architectural layout, this modern-meets-traditional home gives you the best in all areas of design. Elements such as wood, concrete, stone, & steel come together harmoniously to balance the interior pallet as well as the overall architecture.

Save this picture!
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

Located in Seltisberg, Switzerland, this residential home follows the strict Swiss construction guidelines while artistically breaking away from them. In this film, we speak with the homeowner, Tina, and the architects at Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten, about the design of this home. With the use of 3D renderings, sketches, & walkthroughs, we learn about the interior layout of this home as well as the incredibly cute lifestyle lived within.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

WP Architekten is one of the most thorough firms we have come across in all of our travels. They take a deep holistic approach to design and explore pretty much every avenue of technology the market offers to create and convey their ideas.

Save this picture!
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Swiss Simplicity / Wohlgemuth & Pafumi Architekten" 14 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801860/swiss-simplicity-wohlgemuth-and-pafumi-architekten/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »