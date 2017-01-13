World
  7. Sport Center “Véronique Pecqueux-Rolland“ Longvic / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes

Sport Center “Véronique Pecqueux-Rolland“ Longvic / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes

  • 02:00 - 13 January, 2017
Sport Center “Véronique Pecqueux-Rolland“ Longvic / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes
Sport Center “Véronique Pecqueux-Rolland“ Longvic / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo +13

  • Wood Construction Engineer

    Merz Kley Partner, Dornbirn

  • Concrete Engineer

    Clement, Fontaine les Dijon

  • HVAC+Electric

    Chaleas Ingenierie, Chalon-sur-Saône

  • Cost Management

    Charnay les Macon

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Acoustique France, Chalon-sur-Saône

  • Landscape Planning

    V. Pruvost, Montreuil-sous-Bois
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

From the architect. Public sports centers fulfill an important function within communities, serving as a place to connect, create experiences, and of course participate in sports. In 2012 the competition for the Longvic Sports Center was won by Dietrich│Untertrifaller and Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes, and as a result, on June 2016 the Longvic Sports Centre was officially opened to the public. Clear shapes and defined lines, the interplay between wood and concrete, and copious natural daylight are the key characteristics of this compact and highly energy efficient building.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Level -1
Level -1
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
