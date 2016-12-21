World








Harim Pet Food Factory & Visitor's Center / The Beck Group

  • 20:00 - 21 December, 2016
Harim Pet Food Factory & Visitor's Center / The Beck Group
Harim Pet Food Factory & Visitor's Center / The Beck Group, © Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum

© Sunghoon Yum © Sunghoon Yum © Sunghoon Yum Courtesy of Harim Pet Food +16

  • Architects

    The Beck Group

  • Location

    Gongju-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Rick Del Monte

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sunghoon Yum, Courtesy of Harim Pet Food
© Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum

From the architect. Harim Group has built a new pet food factory and visitor’s center totaling 171,000 SF (15,900 M2 ) which includes a total automated clean factory, Happy Dance Studio, offices, conference rooms, cafeteria, display & store space, auditorium, and security building on a new property in Gongju, South Korea. It is the most anticipated clean, sustainable and automated pet food factory in South Korea in recent years. This facility will provide much-needed pet food manufacturing space and is expected to attract pet owners to see the clean facility and to experience how pet food is made for their beloved dogs or cats. 

© Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum

To attract visitors, Beck created a “where is my food” area where dogs and cats and their owners can view the food manufacturing process inside the factory. Visitors with dogs or cats can also enjoy the pet friendly park outside the cafeteria and pet store and enjoy the natural light at the pet friendly café located next to the courtyard.

© Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum
Section
Section
© Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum

Product Description. Clean and contemporary materials like ACM panel, Polycarbonate Panel, Low-E Curtain wall, and exposed concrete blends in so well with each other and the subtly and naturally blended textures make two gigantic fiberglass pet sculptures (that are waiting for their food on top of the roof on the both sides) to stand out more and attract attention from people who drive on a highway passing by the factory.

© Sunghoon Yum
© Sunghoon Yum
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Factory South Korea
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »