Casa O / ARO ESTUDIO

Architects ARO ESTUDIO

Locationn Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Arquitectos a Cargo Alexis Rodríguez, Michel Rosado, Oliver Ortega

Area 183.74 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Lorena Darquea

Casa O is a residential project located in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, designed with the objective of using the total permitted area of construction. Formally and functionally is composed of two modules differentiated by its material properties.

The dark ground floor module houses the public areas of the house, giving access to it through a wooden hallway, which unifies the pedestrian and parking entrance and whose height receives the visitor in an intimate environment. Once this first contact with the dwelling is approached, the main door opens to a double height space, illuminated by a window to the east and in which the entrance hall focuses the visual perspective towards the olive tree in the backyard.

This is a unique space, which openly gives way to the dining room-kitchen, arranged in such a way that it becomes a single space of coexistence and opens completely to the patio located in the back easement of the house.

The upper floor, materially conceived in brick, houses the private area and is composed of three rooms.

The main room, located to the south, overlooks the Club House of the planned community, is reached through a corridor that visually communicates the public and private areas through the double height entrance and through the window to the east frames the views to the Flamboyant tree located outside.

On the opposite side, the corridor ends with a small hall covered in tzalam wood, which serves to give access to the two secondary rooms to the north. The three bedrooms have their own bathroom and take advantage of the north-south orientation of the home to give natural lighting and ventilation to them.