World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Croatia
  5. ECOING
  6. 2016
  7. House B&R / ECOING

House B&R / ECOING

  • 05:00 - 15 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House B&R / ECOING
Save this picture!
House B&R / ECOING, © Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

© Marko Ercegović © Marko Ercegović © Marko Ercegović © Vojo Bašić +25

  • Structural Engineering

    KAP4 d.o.o. ( Nikola Miletić )

  • Electrical Engineering

    ETS Farago d.o.o. ( Alen Farago )

  • Plumbing and Drainage

    Mrazek d.o.o. ( Štefica Mrazek, Stjepan Mrazek

  • Mechanical Installations

    GREMIO d.o.o. ( Mladen Babić )

  • Pool System

    MAKRO 5 Projekt d.o.o. ( Vladimir Zelić )

  • Landscape Design

    Horting Sisak d.o.o. ( Lucas A. Werft, Davorka Pospišil )

  • Bill of Quantities

    Marija Babojelić

  • Project Manager & Construction Supervision

    Tim Coulson ( First Property Croatia )

  • Contractors

    M-P-Beton d.o.o., Servis Zaninović d.o.o., Horting Sisak d.o.o., Stolarija Branko Rudolf, VOTEX d.o.o.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

From the architect. The residential villa B&R, located by the sea and designed for a Belgian family, has been developed in conjunction with the well laid-out surroundings, and follows the terrain of various heights, balanced by constructed retaining walls of 0.8 to 3 m high.

Save this picture!
© Vojo Bašić
© Vojo Bašić

Some retaining walls are underground parts of the villa, some are parts of the garage beneath the garden area, or parts of walls of the open kitchen in the garden, thus creating an impression of architecture and environment integration.

Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

The design and U-shape of the villa with a total surface area of 500 m2 has resulted from the fusion of the plot, its beautiful vistas and positioning on the one hand, which is why the end sections are of different lengths and angles, and slightly bend around the central terrace, designed to provide shade, and from its micro-location on the other hand, which resulted in such variations in the dimensions of the end sections, thus making the villa, thanks to its own size, fit nicely into the urban matrix.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The villa has two storeys: ground floor and first floor, and split-level design.

A sundeck extends towards the sea, accommodating the swimming pool with the dimensions 4.6x11 m and an open kitchen, while the glass walls of the villa provide for the integration of outdoor and indoor stay. 

Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

Other facades are of a more closed character to ensure the indoor intimacy of the villa. They protect it from the street and the driveway, opposite which residents go to the beach. With only one angle opening, and the light getting in through skylights, they also render the villa protected from any views on the rear side.

Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

From the main entrance there is direct access to the kitchen with a pantry and to the toilet. The central, two-storey space opens right from the entrance, with galleries, stairs and the dining area that is adjoining the kitchen and the terrace with a pergola, thus opening the space for an all-day stay, as well as to the living room, which is recessed relative to the entrance and dining area.

Upstairs, in the most prominent part of the villa, overlooking the sea and the swimming pool, there is a master bedroom with a glass ensuite bathroom and a corner glass walk-in closet. There is also a guest bedroom, which overlooks the backyard, as well as two children's bedrooms with bathrooms and a common terrace facing the sea and a workspace with access to the backyard.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design concept is based on the premise that each room offers a unique experience, while at the same time the spaces create an integrated whole merging with the environment, ensuring a vacation stay in a natural seaside and Mediterranean ambience. The surrounding autochtonous vegetation further contribute to such an atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

The villa’s architecture is presented as a playful white block opened by large glass walls with magnificent vistas and contact with the environment.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Product Description. - In this project clients’ desire was to have contemporary Croatian furniture design so among other pieces in the house central place takes dining table, the TT table from ELEMENT, designed by Numen/For Use.  Table is made of solid oak. Slavonian oak, "Quercus robur slovanica", a subspecies of pedunculate (common) oak named after Slovania, a geographical and historical region in eastern Croatia.  All the finishing is executed in high-quality natural oils, preserving and enhancing the characteristics of the wood. http://www.element.com.hr/tables/tt/

Save this picture!
© Marko Ercegović
© Marko Ercegović

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Croatia
Cite: "House B&R / ECOING" 15 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801827/house-b-and-r-ecoing/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »