We would like to take a second to focus on the wonderful, yet often overlooked, inner courtyard. The inner courtyard is essentially a "contained outside space" made up of transparent walls, and a well thought-out drainage system is a must. Other elements such as furnishings, decks, vegetation, stairs, water are then added, complicating the space created. The inner courtyard also plays a role in the building's layout; in most cases it functions as the central point from which the other rooms and functions of the project are organized, giving them air and light when the façade openings are not enough.

Here is our selection of 13 stunning inner courtyards of houses and buildings that we have previously published on our site.

Detalle: Casa Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti

Cortes: Casa Patio / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

+ House Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti

Casa Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti . Image © FS + SG

+ House W / 01Arq

Casa W / 01Arq . Image © Mauricio Fuertes

+ Residence In Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates

Residencia en Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates . Image © Charalampos Louizidis

+ Chilean House / Smiljan Radic



Casa Chilena 1 y 2 / Smiljan Radic . Image © Gonzalo Puga

+ Evangelical Temple in Terrassa / OAB

Templo Evangelico en Terrassa / OAB . Image © Alejo Bagué

+ The Wall House / FARM

The Wall House / FARM . Image © Bryan van der Beek & Edward Hendricks

+ Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray . Image © Luis Gordoa

+ Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos . Image Courtesy of Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

+ Bamboo Courtyard Teahouse / Harmony World Consulting & Design

Casa del Té de Bambú / Harmony World Consulting & Design . Image © T+E

+ PR House / Bach Arquitectes

Casa PR / Bach Arquitectes . Image © Lluís Casals

+ Roku Museum / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Museo Roku / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP . Image © Masumi Kawamura

+ Casa in Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada

Casa en Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada . Image © Thorsten Humpel

+ Joanopolis House / Una Arquitetos

Casa en Joanopolis / Una Arquitetos . Image © Bebete Viégas

