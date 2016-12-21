World
13 Stunning Inner Courtyards

We would like to take a second to focus on the wonderful, yet often overlooked, inner courtyard. The inner courtyard is essentially a "contained outside space" made up of transparent walls, and a well thought-out drainage system is a must. Other elements such as furnishings, decks, vegetation, stairs, water are then added, complicating the space created. The inner courtyard also plays a role in the building's layout; in most cases it functions as the central point from which the other rooms and functions of the project are organized, giving them air and light when the façade openings are not enough.

Here is our selection of 13 stunning inner courtyards of houses and buildings that we have previously published on our site.

Detalle: Casa Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti
Cortes: Casa Patio / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos
Cortes: Casa Patio / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

+ House Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti

Casa Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti . Image © FS + SG
Casa Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti . Image © FS + SG

+ House W / 01Arq

Casa W / 01Arq . Image © Mauricio Fuertes
Casa W / 01Arq . Image © Mauricio Fuertes

+ Residence In Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates

Residencia en Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates . Image © Charalampos Louizidis
Residencia en Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates . Image © Charalampos Louizidis

+ Chilean House / Smiljan Radic

Casa Chilena 1 y 2 / Smiljan Radic . Image © Gonzalo Puga
Casa Chilena 1 y 2 / Smiljan Radic . Image © Gonzalo Puga

+ Evangelical Temple in Terrassa / OAB 

Templo Evangelico en Terrassa / OAB . Image © Alejo Bagué
Templo Evangelico en Terrassa / OAB . Image © Alejo Bagué

+ The Wall House / FARM 

The Wall House / FARM . Image © Bryan van der Beek & Edward Hendricks
The Wall House / FARM . Image © Bryan van der Beek & Edward Hendricks

+ Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray 

Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray . Image © Luis Gordoa
Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray . Image © Luis Gordoa

+ Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos 

Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos . Image Courtesy of Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos
Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos . Image Courtesy of Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos

+ Bamboo Courtyard Teahouse / Harmony World Consulting & Design

Casa del Té de Bambú / Harmony World Consulting & Design . Image © T+E
Casa del Té de Bambú / Harmony World Consulting & Design . Image © T+E

+ PR House / Bach Arquitectes 

Casa PR / Bach Arquitectes . Image © Lluís Casals
Casa PR / Bach Arquitectes . Image © Lluís Casals

+ Roku Museum / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Museo Roku / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP . Image © Masumi Kawamura
Museo Roku / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP . Image © Masumi Kawamura

+ Casa in Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada

Casa en Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada . Image © Thorsten Humpel
Casa en Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada . Image © Thorsten Humpel

+ Joanopolis House / Una Arquitetos

Casa en Joanopolis / Una Arquitetos . Image © Bebete Viégas
Casa en Joanopolis / Una Arquitetos . Image © Bebete Viégas

