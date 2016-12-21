World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lin Mao Sen / Ahead Concept

Lin Mao Sen / Ahead Concept

  • 19:00 - 21 December, 2016
Lin Mao Sen / Ahead Concept
Lin Mao Sen / Ahead Concept, Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept

Courtesy of Ahead Concept

  • Architects

    Ahead Concept

  • Location

    Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Designers

    Yang Chun-Sung, Lo Yu-Chen

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept

From the architect. Deconstruction. Culture.

The traditional tea ceremony is used from concept and vision to design, structure and atmosphere, creating a beautiful and delicate presentation. The perspective along the ceiling border to the pillar structure conveys dynamic interaction. The large wooden plaque in the hall implies Eastern Heritage and thus extends the continuity of cultural connotation. 

Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept

Prologue. Arts and crafts.

Listed in a symmetrical order, the value principal is derived from a metaphor for the spatial texture of oriental residence. A return to natural convergence is subtly weaved into the ceiling line for a sense of relaxation and release. The materials are reflected with an ecological perspective, integrating old concepts with new to generate a sense of freedom and coexistence with the urban environment. 

Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept

Contemplation. Colorful rhythm 

Peacock blue, lake green, and mustard yellow saturation, fusion lines and staggered surface relationship, and a background with subtle oriental heritage all extend the continuity of space and connotation. The interpretation of the contemplation of environmental heritage blends old and new concepts and matches them to the pattern of ritualistic attempt. In the process of the interactions between the products and consumers, human implications are highlighted. Aesthetic implications are used to show functions, routes and displays, restoring the original entrepreneurial spirit.

Courtesy of Ahead Concept
Courtesy of Ahead Concept

Courtesy of Ahead Concept

