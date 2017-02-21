World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Austria
  5. Nerma Linsberger
  6. 2016
  7. Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger

Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger

  • 15:00 - 21 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger
Save this picture!
Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger, © Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

© Daniel Hawelka © Daniel Hawelka © Daniel Hawelka © Daniel Hawelka +19

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Urban Concept
The introverted structure of the building is the answer to the heterogeneous structure of the surroundings. With clear edges in the North, East and West, the area opens up to the South to a clear landscape. Two courtyard houses build the urban space sequence and create a relationship overlooking the South. Cuts, openings and big windows structure the West, North and East edges creating a dialogue with the surrounding urban space.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Building Structure
The room modules, width of the rooms and depth of the structure create a simple, but very lively space complex. The portico which is deposed from the façade also serves as a communication and meeting space. The transparent façade with its big and small openings offers exciting special sequences, changing perspectives and different views.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Within the complex, the court houses conquer the free space of the area for itself. The portico connects the three main buildings and allows exciting views and one of a kind living atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Apartment Structure
The changeable space structure offers openness and dynamic that covers the diversity of living demands (a first apartment, a changing living community, a growing family…) .

The modular, economically optimized structure allows big diversity.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

By putting together B-type apartments bigger flats are created, each with a complete full-size sanitary unit without the necessity of creating extra infrastructure for one of the apartments. The possibility to connect the rooms between the B and C apartments is given, as well as, the possibility to merge them together if the need of assisted living is necessary.

The apartments are very compact and economically optimized.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The flats offer the same quality and category of living having less usable space.

To give the compact apartments more space to “breath”, some of the B Type apartments have been designed with a living room height of 4 meters. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Façade 
There are two different façade structures which behind it accompany two contents. The “curtain” is the transparent skin by the portico containing bigger and smaller openings which allow different view sequences, as well as allowing enough natural light to get through. The room modules with or without a loggia are designed in a way that according to the ground plan are differently organized creating an irregular but in itself coherent pattern.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka
Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Reduction of costs through planning 
Creating compact apartments.  Less usable space – same apartment category and equal quality of living. The portico is designed in a way to minimize the amount of elevators and staircases, which creates lower costs in the building process, as well as in the everyday life usage. The sanitation core is build with short pipe systems. Compact building structure.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Living for changing needs
The compact grid and the optimal placement of the sanitation cores allow large flexibility in the design of the apartments for the future change of living conditions. Changes within the apartment are with relative ease possible and offer different possibilities with changing living needs in nearly all phases of life. The rooms will be used for resting, working, playing learning and other uses. The complex should also offer rentable Atelier spaces and a childcare center.    

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

Product Description. Perforated metal plate as a sun and rain protection which as well serves as an important architectural element to give the building a recognizable identity.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Austria
Cite: "Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger" 21 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801719/muhlgrund-nerma-linsberger/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »