Mühlgrund / Nerma Linsberger

Client ÖSW

Landscape Land in Sicht

Construction KS Ingenieure

Urban Concept

The introverted structure of the building is the answer to the heterogeneous structure of the surroundings. With clear edges in the North, East and West, the area opens up to the South to a clear landscape. Two courtyard houses build the urban space sequence and create a relationship overlooking the South. Cuts, openings and big windows structure the West, North and East edges creating a dialogue with the surrounding urban space.

Building Structure

The room modules, width of the rooms and depth of the structure create a simple, but very lively space complex. The portico which is deposed from the façade also serves as a communication and meeting space. The transparent façade with its big and small openings offers exciting special sequences, changing perspectives and different views.

Within the complex, the court houses conquer the free space of the area for itself. The portico connects the three main buildings and allows exciting views and one of a kind living atmosphere.

Apartment Structure

The changeable space structure offers openness and dynamic that covers the diversity of living demands (a first apartment, a changing living community, a growing family…) .

The modular, economically optimized structure allows big diversity.

By putting together B-type apartments bigger flats are created, each with a complete full-size sanitary unit without the necessity of creating extra infrastructure for one of the apartments. The possibility to connect the rooms between the B and C apartments is given, as well as, the possibility to merge them together if the need of assisted living is necessary.

The apartments are very compact and economically optimized.

The flats offer the same quality and category of living having less usable space.

To give the compact apartments more space to “breath”, some of the B Type apartments have been designed with a living room height of 4 meters.

Façade

There are two different façade structures which behind it accompany two contents. The “curtain” is the transparent skin by the portico containing bigger and smaller openings which allow different view sequences, as well as allowing enough natural light to get through. The room modules with or without a loggia are designed in a way that according to the ground plan are differently organized creating an irregular but in itself coherent pattern.

Reduction of costs through planning

Creating compact apartments. Less usable space – same apartment category and equal quality of living. The portico is designed in a way to minimize the amount of elevators and staircases, which creates lower costs in the building process, as well as in the everyday life usage. The sanitation core is build with short pipe systems. Compact building structure.

Living for changing needs

The compact grid and the optimal placement of the sanitation cores allow large flexibility in the design of the apartments for the future change of living conditions. Changes within the apartment are with relative ease possible and offer different possibilities with changing living needs in nearly all phases of life. The rooms will be used for resting, working, playing learning and other uses. The complex should also offer rentable Atelier spaces and a childcare center.

Product Description. Perforated metal plate as a sun and rain protection which as well serves as an important architectural element to give the building a recognizable identity.