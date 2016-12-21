World
Graça Apartment / Fala Atelier

  • 09:00 - 21 December, 2016
Graça Apartment / Fala Atelier
Graça Apartment / Fala Atelier, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    Fala Atelier

  • Location

    Lisbon, Portugal

  • Project Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Clara Pailler, Mariana Silva, Lera Samovich

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. The apartment lies in an unremarkable building in Lisbon. Its obsolete fragmented typology presented a series of small rooms, some devoid of natural light, and an impractical exterior bathroom. The intervention aimed to erase these faults and to clarify the use of the available surface: a gently curved wall was extended from façade to façade, defining the limit between a vast common space and the different private rooms.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The long main space serves as living but also as dining and kitchen area; it is a living gallery rather than a living room. Its curved wall is punctuated by hand-painted doors in different shades of blue, hanging detached from the floor like a set of monochrome paintings. There is a carefully calibrated clash between the lightness of the curve and the rigidity of its elevation.

Collage
Collage
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Collage
Collage
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The materials and orientations of the floors underline the functional distinction through the apartment. A small roof area  was reclaimed behind the back façade: the new courtyard-like space provides an exterior addition to the living room, natural but unexpected for an apartment on a second storey. 

Collage
Collage
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Portugal
Cite: "Graça Apartment / Fala Atelier" 21 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801626/graca-apartment-fala-atelier/>

