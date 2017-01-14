World
  Fly Through Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie at 2 Different Speeds

Fly Through Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie at 2 Different Speeds

Fly Through Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie at 2 Different Speeds
Fly Through Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie at 2 Different Speeds, Screenshot via video
Screenshot via video

In preparation for their grand opening on January 11/12, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg has released an interactive drone video that lets you experience the Herzog & de Meuron-designed building at two different speeds: adagio and presto (slow or fast). Using the spacebar to switch between speeds, the footage takes you on a tour up the curving escalator, on to the elevated terrace, around the building and finally into the main concert hall, where the drones meet back up in a dramatic finish.

Screenshot via video
Screenshot via video

Pop some headphones in and check it out for yourself, here.

(Warning: don't turn the volume up too loud before you hit the spacebar for the first time!)

News via Elbphilharmonie Hamburg.

